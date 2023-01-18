Home » Investing » 3 Steps to Bring in $1,000/Month in Passive Income

3 Steps to Bring in $1,000/Month in Passive Income

Aspiring passive income investors can follow these three steps to start investing.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Who doesn’t love passive income? The feeling of doing absolutely nothing and seeing payments flow in every month can be exhilarating. For many, consistent, high monthly income is a milestone on the way to being financially independent. That being said, getting to that point can be challenging.

Outside of investing in a rental property, there aren’t too many ways to bring in $1,000 or more in passive income every month. As the saying goes, “You have to invest money to make money”. Still, there are ways for patient, long-term investors to get this going. Let’s walk through the steps together.

Step 1: Max out your TFSA contributions

Your Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, is a great place to start investing to meet future passive income goals. Dividends earned here and withdrawn are tax-free, which means more money stays in your pocket.

The current 2023 TFSA limit is $6,500. This limit starts accumulating once you turn 18 years old. Depending on your age, you could have up to $88,000 in contribution room if you have never invested in a TFSA prior to 2023. Make it a priority to max this account out as soon as possible!

Step 2: Grow your TFSA

Even a maxed-out TFSA of $88,000 isn’t enough to provide $1,000 a month in passive income without investing in risky high-yield assets or selling shares. That would require roughly a 13.63% yield. If any investment promises this high of a yield, run the other way.

So, we have to grow our TFSA nest egg. A great way to do this is via an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 index like the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV).

Historically, investing $6,500 in the S&P 500 initially and then $6,500 every year from 2000–2022 (22 years) thereafter would have resulted in a final portfolio value of $616,267.

Step 3: Pick a lower-risk diversified investment

One you’re ready to enjoy that sweet passive income, its time to de-risk. After all, you’ve already won, so there’s no need to take excessive risk. The S&P 500 is a wonderful investment, but it is 100% stocks and can be highly volatile at times.

A great choice here is a lower-risk ETF like the Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSX:VCNS), which is 40% global stocks and 60% global bonds. This ETF is as diversified as it gets and makes for a great all-in-one holding. Currently, the ETF has a 12-month yield of 2.44%.

Assuming VCNS’s most recent December 2022 monthly distribution of $0.161715 and current share price at time of writing of $25.45 remained consistent moving forward, an investor who buys $616,267 worth of VCNS could expect the following quarterly payout:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
VCNS$25.4524,214$0.161715$3,874Quarterly

When averaged out on a monthly basis, the quarterly payout of $3,874 turns into around $1,291 per month. That’s the power of compounding and diversification at play.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a major deal, these are TSX stocks you don't have to hold forever to see them…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 18

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to watch the latest U.S. retail sales and producer price index data today.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession could mean bad news for the economy, but good news for investors seeking a deal for their TFSA.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Magnificent TSX Stocks Defying the Market Pullback

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail and Couche-Tard stocks are outperforming the averages for a good reason.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Contribute to Your TFSA or RRSP in 2023?

| Tony Dong

Both the TFSA and RRSP are great tools for Canadian investors, but which one should you prioritize this year?

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Stocks for Beginners

Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

| Robin Brown

Here are three top Canadian stock ideas that could easily turn $3,000 into $6,000 or more by 2030.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Bay Street Bets Will Double in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These could be the main reasons why Bay Street analysts expect this Canadian stock to more than double in the…

Read more »

High pressure wire tower at sunset at dusk
Energy Stocks

Algonquin Power Stock: How Low Could It Go in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

AQN shares are down. Conservative, income-seeking investors may consider many other safe and stable utility names.

Read more »