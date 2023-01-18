Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

These three high-yield TSX dividend stocks can help shareholders create a passive-income stream in 2023 and beyond.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Most individuals want to create multiple income streams and gain financial independence faster. Over the years, investing in quality, high-yield dividend stocks has allowed investors to build wealth over time. Companies equipped with strong balance sheets typically pay dividends to shareholders. Further, these payouts typically increase each year, driving the effective dividend yields higher.

After a tumultuous phase in 2022, investors now have the opportunity to start the new year on a clean slate and create a robust portfolio of quality dividend stocks.

So, let’s see how these three TSX dividend stocks can help you create a passive-income stream in 2023.

Keyera

An energy company that pays shareholders a monthly dividend, Keyera (TSX:KEY) operates in the energy infrastructure space. It offers investors a monthly dividend of $0.16 per share, translating to a forward yield of 6%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Keyera$31.76472$0.16$75.52Monthly
Brookfield Infrastructure$46.70321$0.4875$156.48Quarterly
BCE Inc.$62.93238$0.92$218.96Quarterly

In the last three quarters, higher energy prices allowed Keyera to increase adjusted earnings by more than 80% year over year to $1.86 per share. Comparatively, its distributable cash flow per share rose to $2.49, indicating a payout ratio of less than 60%. Priced at 14.3 times forward earnings, Keyera stock is reasonably valued.

The company has allocated almost $1 billion towards the KAPS project, which should drive future cash flows higher. Its expanding base of cash-generating assets has enabled Keyera to increase dividends at an annual rate of 6.5% in the last 20 years.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A company with a diversified business and one that enjoys significant pricing power, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) should be on the top of your shopping list in 2023. Down 18% from record highs, BIP stock yields 4.2% and has returned over 450% to investors in the last 10 years after accounting for dividends.

Priced at 11.5 times its funds from operations (FFO), Brookfield Infrastructure is quite cheap. BIP expects its FFO per share to expand by 12-15% in 2023, showcasing the resiliency of its business model. Its inflation-linked contracts enable BIP to benefit from a period of rising prices.

In the last year, the company also sold a few of its slow-growth assets and used the funds towards highly accretive acquisitions, which should expand earnings at a rapid pace in the future.

BCE

Part of the legacy telecom industry, BCE (TSX:BCE) currently has a dividend yield of 5.9%. It is among Canada’s largest telecom and internet service providers and enjoys a market share of 30%. It also has a news and entertainment vertical and is well poised to benefit from the transition toward 5G technology.

In the last 14 years, BCE has increased its dividend payouts at an annual rate of 6.4%. BCE is a blue-chip stock that has survived multiple economic cycles and continues to generate steady cash flows.

The Foolish takeaway

Investing $15,000 in each of these three stocks will help investors generate $2,412 in annual dividend income. In case the payouts increase by 7.2% each year, your dividend payout will double to $4,825 in 10 years.

Further, if these TSX dividend stocks are held in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), the payouts will be exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Keyera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Average $440 Per Month for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

REIT Alert: The 2 Niche Markets Set to Rebound in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The strong start of two Canadian REITs seems to validate real estate expert forecasts.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Use Your $6,500 TFSA Limit to Buy 2 Monthly Dividend-Payers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users can realize the power of compounding in 2023 by using their expanded $6,500 limit to purchase monthly-dividend stocks.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Dividend Stocks

Could Suncor Energy Stock Be a Big Winner in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Suncor stock gained 36% last year while peers surged 45%.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Afraid of a Recession? Buy This 1 TSX Stock to Earn $300 in Monthly Passive Income in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a safe TSX monthly dividend stock that can help you earn passive income, despite recession worries in 2023.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Help You Retire Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks are perfect for those wanting to retire early, with the chance to see shares reach 52-week highs…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Stock: Time to Buy or Better Luck Elsewhere?

| Robin Brown

Even after a recent investor update, Algonquin stock continues to drop! Is it time to buy or run away?

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Just Hit 52-week Lows: Is It a Buy Today?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite near-term volatility and dividend slashing, AQN offers long-term investors a stable utility business, attractive valuation, and high dividend yield.

Read more »