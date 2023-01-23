Home » Investing » These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks are a Retiree’s Best Friend

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks are a Retiree’s Best Friend

Retirees have enough to worry about, and cash is certainly high up on that list. So create some income each month with these two dividend payers.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
office buildings

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to retirement, you need cash, and you need it consistently. After decades of income, you suddenly do not have any consistent income coming in. You have to therefore use up your savings, or create new income. Which is why today we’ll be looking at two Canadian dividend stocks for retirees.

Each of these dividend stocks offers passive income that comes out each and every month. If you have room in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you can create passive income each month that’s also tax free! So without further ado, here are the two dividend stocks I’d consider for retirees.

SmartCentres REIT

First up, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is an excellent choice for retirees, especially at these prices. SmartCentres has long been connected to retail stores. However, while it continues those connections with major retail brands, it’s expanding as well.

The future is bright for SmartCentres as it launches industrial and retirement homes for investors to lean on. These are new and growing opportunities that will continue to see the company’s share price and dividend thrive.

Right now, SmartCentres offers retirees a dividend at 6.45%, trading at just 5 times earnings. Well within value territory. And it’s one of the monthly dividend stocks you can lock up as well. So let’s see what you could create in monthly passive income from a $25,000 investment today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SRU.UN$28.56875$1.85$134monthly

Granite REIT

Another real estate company I’d consider is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). Also in value territory, it too saw shares drop thanks to the drop in e-commerce stocks. Yet again, Granite stock has a lot more going on then shipping packages back and forth.

Granite stock is one of the dividend stocks in the industrial sector. Sure, we need warehouses for e-commerce products. And with fast turnaround demanded more than ever, this continues to be a benefit to Granite. However, it also deals with assembly, storage, and more.

What’s more, industrial properties don’t need a lot of upkeep. Because of this, Granite stock continues to have cash to acquire more and more properties. Yet trading at just 8.7 times earnings, you can pick up a stellar 4.16% dividend yield dished out monthly. So here’s what you’d get with that same $25,000 investment each month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
GRT.UN$77.56322$3.20$85.86monthly

Bottom line

These are just examples of what a retiree can do with two monthly dividend stocks such as these. You may want to invest more, maybe less. But this is long-term passive income you can look forward to at stellar rates. Each and every month. What’s more, you’ll be getting a great deal that will see your returns increase from growth in share price as well.

Just remember, retirement can be a stressful time. Despite all that freedom, financial certainty can be difficult to come by. So always speak with your financial advisor before making a large purchase such as the ones outlined in this article.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks like Canadian National Railway and TD Bank are excellent long-term assets to buy and hold.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding over 5% in January 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian dividend stocks will remain in the limelight this year amid the above-average market volatility.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Kay Ng

The safest dividend stocks are those that pay out safe dividends and are trading at good valuations. Here are some…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

| Adam Othman

Not all high-yield stocks are risky. Some are simply victims of weak markets and adverse circumstances, making them viable additions…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income in Canada: How to Easily Earn $5/Day

| Robin Brown

You won’t have to look far to buy a portfolio that generates over $5 per day.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Better RRSP Buy: Bank of Nova Scotia Stock or Suncor?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia and Suncor look undervalued today. Is one more attractive for RRSP investors?

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Value? Check. Market-beating performance? Check. Some of the highest dividend yields on the TSX? Double check!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for passive income that happens to still be cheap in 2023? Check out these three TSX stocks…

Read more »