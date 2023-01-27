Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2023 Is a Terrible Time to Be a Saver: Here’s What to Do With Your Money Instead

2023 Is a Terrible Time to Be a Saver: Here’s What to Do With Your Money Instead

You can hold short-term GICs for your liquidity needs but also consider investing your money in quality businesses for the long term.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions

Image source: Getty Images.

Inflation is still relatively high. The latest data revealed the inflation rate was 6.3% last month. There’s a lag between the time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates to when consumers and businesses really start to feel the impact on their loans. Some pundits estimate the time lag is about 12-18 months, which is where we are at.

The best non-redeemable one-year Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) provide an interest income of about 5%. GICs guarantee the return of your principal and interest, but being a saver likely means losing purchasing power in today’s still-high inflationary environment. Unless you need the cash within a year, it may be better to invest the money for long-term investment.

Here is one of the top stocks that have growth prospects.

Buy Granite REIT

Other than providing a nice cash-distribution yield of about 4%, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) also offers upside. Analysts have a 12-month consensus price target that represents a gain of just under 14%. So, the 12-month potential return of the stock is just under 18% from the recent quotation of $80.58 per unit.

Sure, investors would be taking on greater risk with a real estate investment trust (REIT) like Granite. For example, in the short term, the stock could dip from a weaker economy. In other words, it could take longer than a year for it to reach the price target. In between, the stock would be volatile.

The industrial REIT collects income from about 128 properties in its diversified portfolio. Granite is proud of its investment-grade credit rating and a high-quality and creditworthy tenant base. The quality of the management is reflected in its 12-year-long track record of increasing its cash distribution, which is rarely seen in the Canadian REIT scene.

For reference, its five-year dividend-growth rate is 3.5%. Its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at about 68% of its funds from operations this year.

2023 is a terrible time to save money

In recent history, savings accounts earn and continue to earn interest income with rates lower than inflation. Over time, Canadians’ standard of living declines because their purchasing power is decreasing.

By taking on greater risk, such as by investing long-term capital in solid stocks backed by quality businesses, investors can potentially earn higher returns and even raise their standard of living (i.e., increase their purchasing power)!

Stocks are volatile. And in the worst-case scenario, businesses can go out of business and their underlying stock could go to $0. Therefore, it’s critical for investors to select their stocks carefully and to maintain adequate portfolio diversification.

You can start building a relatively low-risk stock portfolio with dividend stocks that pay reliable income as a part of their total returns. Historically, about a third of long-term stock returns came from dividends. So, focusing on safe dividends is a good way to start. Other than Granite REIT, here are more considerations as best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Simultaneously, you can better protect your principal by buying undervalued stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk When a Recession Hits

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only would I grab these cheap stocks during a recession, I would then hold them for the next decade…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Stocks for Beginners

Millennials: How to Take Full Advantage of That “RRSP” Thing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I get it; it's hard to invest for the future when the present is stressful, but there are present benefits…

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Stocks for Beginners

Canadians Investors: How to Know When We’ve Hit a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession is coming in 2023, but what does that even mean? And how can investors protect themselves before it…

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Put That New $6,500 Contribution Room

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks may be trading high, but they still offer value for TFSA investors seeking out the best stocks to…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy Before the 2023 Bull Market Arrives

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking out value should consider these cheap stocks, which could be some of the best stocks to buy before…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

| Puja Tayal

After interest rate hikes halved growth stocks in 2022, there are signs of recovery as rate hikes slow. Should you…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two companies are among the best stocks on the TSX today if you're looking for strong returns, passive income,…

Read more »

runner ties shoe while stopped on grass outside
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler (TMFOHCanada)

Motley Fool Stock Advisor's yearly list of "Starter Stocks" is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I…

Read more »