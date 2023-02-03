3 Dividend Stocks Growth Investors Should Buy Today

If you want growth AND dividends, then these are the three dividend stocks I would buy right now.

Growth and dividends? It seems all but impossible these days and certainly not something that should continue in the next few months. A recession could mean practically everything drops, doesn’t it? In the case of these dividend stocks, I’d certainly argue that growth investors seek them out and dive in. Then don’t just hold for those few months but for life!

NorthWest REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is certainly one I would buy in droves right now, as it continues to trade in value territory while also seeing an improvement in share price. The REIT offers a dividend yield at 7.9% as of writing, with shares up 6.5% in the last month alone.

That’s not only going to continue perhaps climbing in the next few months but certainly the next few years. NorthWest has been making purchases again and again, creating a diversified portfolio of healthcare assets that spans the globe.

Yet right now, even after this growth, shares are still down by about 20% in the last year alone. You can therefore pick them up trading at just 8.66 times earnings and look forward to more returns and dividends in the near and distant future.

CAPREIT

Another strong choice for growth investors seeking dividend stocks is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN). CAPREIT is a solid choice for future growth, as the company focuses on apartment properties in Canada and the Netherlands. It purchases properties for both rental and purchase as well, with both areas of apartment properties set to climb in the near future.

The housing market continues to be a poor place to invest, and many are choosing to rent or at least buy smaller by choosing apartments. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this, and it will certainly be part of the move towards more affordable housing.

So, with shares up 16% in the last month, and a dividend yield at 2.96%, CAPREIT is certainly another investment I would consider for long-term growth — especially if you’re willing to take a solid bet on Canada becoming just like every other country out there besides the United States and moving towards a future reliant on rentals.

Brookfield Renewable

Finally, for some seriously long-term passive income, consider Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). The company’s investments in renewable energy have been a struggle recently from inflation and interest rates. Yet long-term investors should do quite well with this stock.

Brookfield stock offers a 4.44% dividend yield to consider for now, and shares are up 15% in the last month alone. However, it’s still far away from all-time highs around $70 per share. Those heights are likely to be hit again in the future, perhaps in the next year or two, with so much investment going into clean energy infrastructure.

So, if you’re looking for a long-term investment that offers dividends, you should add Brookfield stock to your portfolio. This area of investment is about to get strong. And the company’s solid dividend yield are definitely a reason to buy now.