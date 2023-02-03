Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks Growth Investors Should Buy Today

3 Dividend Stocks Growth Investors Should Buy Today

If you want growth AND dividends, then these are the three dividend stocks I would buy right now.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Growth and dividends? It seems all but impossible these days and certainly not something that should continue in the next few months. A recession could mean practically everything drops, doesn’t it? In the case of these dividend stocks, I’d certainly argue that growth investors seek them out and dive in. Then don’t just hold for those few months but for life!

NorthWest REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is certainly one I would buy in droves right now, as it continues to trade in value territory while also seeing an improvement in share price. The REIT offers a dividend yield at 7.9% as of writing, with shares up 6.5% in the last month alone.

That’s not only going to continue perhaps climbing in the next few months but certainly the next few years. NorthWest has been making purchases again and again, creating a diversified portfolio of healthcare assets that spans the globe.

Yet right now, even after this growth, shares are still down by about 20% in the last year alone. You can therefore pick them up trading at just 8.66 times earnings and look forward to more returns and dividends in the near and distant future.

CAPREIT

Another strong choice for growth investors seeking dividend stocks is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN). CAPREIT is a solid choice for future growth, as the company focuses on apartment properties in Canada and the Netherlands. It purchases properties for both rental and purchase as well, with both areas of apartment properties set to climb in the near future.

The housing market continues to be a poor place to invest, and many are choosing to rent or at least buy smaller by choosing apartments. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this, and it will certainly be part of the move towards more affordable housing.

So, with shares up 16% in the last month, and a dividend yield at 2.96%, CAPREIT is certainly another investment I would consider for long-term growth — especially if you’re willing to take a solid bet on Canada becoming just like every other country out there besides the United States and moving towards a future reliant on rentals.

Brookfield Renewable

Finally, for some seriously long-term passive income, consider Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). The company’s investments in renewable energy have been a struggle recently from inflation and interest rates. Yet long-term investors should do quite well with this stock.

Brookfield stock offers a 4.44% dividend yield to consider for now, and shares are up 15% in the last month alone. However, it’s still far away from all-time highs around $70 per share. Those heights are likely to be hit again in the future, perhaps in the next year or two, with so much investment going into clean energy infrastructure.

So, if you’re looking for a long-term investment that offers dividends, you should add Brookfield stock to your portfolio. This area of investment is about to get strong. And the company’s solid dividend yield are definitely a reason to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $1000 in February to Make Easy Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Looking to earn some extra passive income in February but don't have much cash? Build an easy portfolio with these…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Is it Worth Investing in Rogers or Shaw Before the Pending Merger?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A Rogers stock and Shaw stock deal looks all but certain, yet should investors still buy the stock? Or are…

Read more »

runner ties shoe while stopped on grass outside
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy in February 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Nutrien stock should benefit from the very favourable supply/demand fundamentals in the agriculture business in 2023.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Asset Management a Buy in February 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management is among the largest stocks trading on the TSX. Let's see why BAM stock is a buy…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply too Cheap to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks have fallen far from all-time highs, but that leaves significant value to lock up, as well as…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks for February 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy in February 2023.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Create $231 in Passive Income Each Quarter Starting Today!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have some cash you're sitting on, now is the time to invest in this passive-income stock that continues…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks With a Dividend Bump Coming

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top TSX stocks have lengthy dividend growth streaks and are high-quality companies, making them ideal investments for passive…

Read more »