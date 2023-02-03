Home » Investing » Is it Worth Investing in Rogers or Shaw Before the Pending Merger?

Is it Worth Investing in Rogers or Shaw Before the Pending Merger?

A Rogers stock and Shaw stock deal looks all but certain, yet should investors still buy the stock? Or are shares up enough as it is?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
sad concerned deep in thought

Image source: Getty Images

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) and Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B) attempting a merger. This merger has been in the works for years, starting out in 2021. Now, it’s two years later with still no deal quite yet.

However, a deal could be made in just a few weeks, with the self-imposed deadline now coming in at Feb. 17. Should investors consider Rogers stock and Shaw stock before the merger? Let’s take a look.

What’s happening?

Rogers announced in 2021 that it planned to acquire Shaw, yet since then there has been worry over competition in Canada. Such a merger would mean that there is even less competition among the telecommunications companies. And this isn’t good news for Canadians.

For example, an average wireless plan in Canada costs about $85 right now. In the United States, there are some deals going for $25 at even the largest of telecommunication companies. This is because Canada simply does not have enough competition to allow for such cheap deals.

This is why ministers have come forward asking for Rogers stock and others to “maintain affordable and accessible wireless service” even after the transaction goes through. If not, there will be consequences imposed that should be made in writing.

So, before the $26 billion deal goes through, could returns be on the way for Rogers stock and Shaw stock?

Think big picture

Whether or not the deal goes through, analysts believe investors should remain focused on the telecommunications sector as a whole. There is continued strong demand for wireless, especially as fibre networks are rolled out across the country. Everyone wants the fastest service available, so companies will have to get them out there as soon as they can. That includes Rogers stock.

In fact, with all the news surrounding Rogers stock and Shaw stock, the companies have seen an increase in share price. Shares are up 12% in the last six months, with the company above where it was a year ago. Plus, it offers a 3.1% dividend yield as well.

As for Shaw stock, shares are up 16.25%, as it would be a major winner in this merger. Plus, it too has a dividend at 2.99%. And now that the Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed the challenge by the Competition Bureau, there is only one more approval needed before the final hurdle can be reached. And that simply lies with the agreement of Minister Champagne.

Bottom line

It’s now not just if but when a final deal will be reached in terms of the Rogers-Shaw deal. However, note that shares are already up for both stocks quite dramatically over the past while. Because of this, analysts believe that the cost synergies are already built into the companies’ share prices.

Given this, sure there could be growth in the near term, but this could also be followed by a drop. In short, I would wait for the dust to settle after Feb. 17 to see whether these stocks are a buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $1000 in February to Make Easy Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Looking to earn some extra passive income in February but don't have much cash? Build an easy portfolio with these…

Read more »

runner ties shoe while stopped on grass outside
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy in February 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Nutrien stock should benefit from the very favourable supply/demand fundamentals in the agriculture business in 2023.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Asset Management a Buy in February 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management is among the largest stocks trading on the TSX. Let's see why BAM stock is a buy…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Growth Investors Should Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want growth AND dividends, then these are the three dividend stocks I would buy right now.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply too Cheap to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks have fallen far from all-time highs, but that leaves significant value to lock up, as well as…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks for February 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy in February 2023.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Create $231 in Passive Income Each Quarter Starting Today!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have some cash you're sitting on, now is the time to invest in this passive-income stock that continues…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks With a Dividend Bump Coming

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top TSX stocks have lengthy dividend growth streaks and are high-quality companies, making them ideal investments for passive…

Read more »