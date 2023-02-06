Home » Investing » Market Mover: CAE Stock Jumped 14% Last Month

Market Mover: CAE Stock Jumped 14% Last Month

CAE stock has seen shares climb 20% in the last month alone, and management believes it will continue to meet demand.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX today is still down for quite a few stocks, if we look at the bear facts. However, there are a few stocks out there that have shown massive improvement in the last month. One of those stocks is CAE (TSX:CAE).

CAE stock climbed 14% in January, though the defence company is still down about 7.5% in the last year. So, is this the next stock that could bounce back to pre-fall heights? Or, are we about to do another dip?

What happened?

So what exactly has been going on in the last month that investors should know about? CAE stock began its climb at the beginning of last month on news the federal government would award the company a contract it would split with a British company worth $1.2 billion. This would support the production of CH-149 Cormorant helicopters for search and rescue missions.

While at the outset shares dropped, since then they’ve been steadily climbing higher. Undoubtedly, many investors are looking at past earnings reports for clues as to why they should invest in the company.

In that case, CAE stock did quite well during its latest earnings report, and is due for another quite soon. Flight simulator demand remains strong, with the company seeing shares pop 20% after earnings were released three months back. So let’s look at what investors should be looking for.

Strong earnings

CAE stock posted quarterly revenue and profit above analyst estimates during its earnings report in November. But it wasn’t just flight simulators driving the growth. It also included growth from its civil aviation unit, where a 40% increase in demand for airplane makers and carriers led to share growth as well.

The outlook remains high for the company, which posted revenue of $993.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. CAE now believes it will deliver 45 full flight simulators for this fiscal year, up from 40 during its previous forecast.

Flight demand certainly isn’t going anywhere, as we’ve heard, and defensive and civil spending will likely continue to support CAE stock. Yet, a recession hasn’t arrived yet, so what should investors do now?

Steady growth

CAE stock has been doing quite well, and given that it’s been growing thanks to increasing demand both privately and through the federal government, this should continue. But “should” is the operative word here. Demand may lag for aviation projects should travel drop once more. This could come with a recession, during which the world may start travelling locally rather than around the world to save cash.

Rising interest rates and inflation are also something for CAE stock to battle. Higher costs could be an issue that will be unsupported by demand. Yet management, to be clear, does not think this will be the case.

Whether they’re right or not, it is clear that CAE stock is a strong long-term choice. Shares are up 211% in the last decade alone, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12% as of writing. While it doesn’t trade in value territory, those that believe demand for the flight simulator will remain strong should definitely consider it a hold for the next several years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Is Well Health Stock a Buy in February 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) stock is up 26% in the last month alone, but with full-year earnings still expected, that could…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy Before Its Q4 2022 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

SHOP stock has soared a handsome 50% so far in 2023, notably beating its peers.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy After its Recent Rally?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) rallied 23.4% last week. Here's why.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Is Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) a Buy Right Now?

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With tech stocks on the rise, should Enghouse Systems be on your watch list? Here’s why you may, or may…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in building a $1 million portfolio? Invest $20,000 in these two stocks!

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

2 Top Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX investors can buy shares of quality growth stocks, such as Snowflake, allowing them to generate exponential gains in 2023…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Stocks Are on Sale

| Jitendra Parashar

Two of the best Canadian growth stocks could keep soaring in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

3 Top ‘Future’ Stocks to Hold for the Rest of This Decade

| Andrew Button

Canadian growth stocks like Constellation Software are starting to look appealing.

Read more »