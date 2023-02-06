Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » What’s Ahead for Brookfield Asset Management Stock?

What’s Ahead for Brookfield Asset Management Stock?

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) stock is a good long-term core holding, especially now that it offers a decent dividend yield.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) stock may not be the same stock you have in mind. Namely, before December 2022, Brookfield Asset Management was still the parent company. After spinning off 25% of the actual asset management business, Brookfield Corporation is now the parent company and retains a 75% ownership stake in Brookfield Asset Management. So, when talking about Brookfield Asset Management here, I’m referring to the subsidiary.

Now, Brookfield Asset Management provides investors a pure-play exposure to a leader in alternative asset management. It has about US$762 billion of assets under management, across real estate, renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, and credit. At the end of the third quarter, its fee-bearing capital, from which it earns management fees, was US$407 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management still enjoys synergies

The synergies between Brookfield and Brookfield Asset Management before they split stays in place. Specifically, in a press release, management noted “the sharing of industry expertise; accessing the operating expertise across our platforms; joint sourcing of deals; and the capital investor’s [i.e., Brookfield’s] use of its strong balance sheet to invest alongside the asset manager, enabling our combined entities to complete large-scale transactions.”

A bigger dividend that can grow faster

Since Brookfield Asset Management does not need a lot of money for capital investments, such as for facilities or equipment, it leaves more earnings for its dividend. In fact, the company plans to pay out about 90% of its earnings as dividends. A bigger dividend yield is a marked difference from when it was a part of today’s Brookfield Corporation. At about $45 (or US$33.70 on the NYSE) per share at writing, the dividend stock yields about 3.8%.

The company earns management fees on its assets under management. Because of its access to large-scale capital, it’s able to make investments in large, top-notch assets with little competition. Its global reach enables it to invest for the best risk-adjusted returns based on opportunities available in different geographies and asset classes.

When it achieves certain return targets on its investment funds, it also earns additional performance fees that accumulate as unrealized carried interest, until a fund is liquidated and investments are returned to investors.

Historically, it has increased its management fees and accumulated unrealized carried interest at a double-digit rate. The pure exposure to these earnings and the cash-flow rich business can lead to a faster-growing dividend.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Brookfield Asset Management is a capital-light business that can generate growing cash flows and has access to ample liquidity for growth. Over the next five years, the company aims to roughly double its fee-bearing capital by growing it to approximately US$1 trillion.

The stock provides a decent dividend and has strong growth potential. At writing, it has climbed 16.5% year to date — more than double the Canadian stock market’s appreciation of 7.3%. It may be smart of interested investors to start building a position and to add more shares opportunistically on dips. BAM is a good stock to buy. Also check out the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

BAM will be releasing its fourth-quarter 2022 results on February 8, which would be a great opportunity to find out about the company’s latest news and results.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield and Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Stocks for Beginners

Why 50% of My Portfolio Is in These 3 Stocks

| Andrew Button

Here's why up to 50% of my portfolio is invested in stocks like The Toronto-Dominion Bank and two others.

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks Offering Deep Value Today

| Joey Frenette

Air Canada and Spin Master are interesting value picks and potential outperformers in 2023.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

| Kay Ng

Growth stocks of great businesses have plenty of room to run. It's rare to find these stocks on sale. Currently,…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

4 Reliable Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Strong Returns

| Robin Brown

Do you want a passive way to invest? Be like Warren Buffett and just buy and hold these quality stocks…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Stocks for Beginners

The TSX’s Biggest Losers in January 2023 (Should You Sell?)

| Vineet Kulkarni

While markets have trended up in 2023, the recent natural gas drop has made some energy stocks the TSX's biggest…

Read more »

eat food
Stocks for Beginners

Hungry? These 3 Food Stocks Are Hard to Ignore

| Demetris Afxentiou

Food stocks are some of the best long-term investments on the market. Here are three options that are hard to…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Stocks for Beginners

Stubborn Interest Rates: 2 TSX Stocks That Can Play Along (and Even Win)

| Kay Ng

Higher interest rates are actually good for these stocks. They trade at good valuations and provide nice dividends.

Read more »

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background
Stocks for Beginners

Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Falling Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to hedge against a stock downturn should consider these two stocks as viable long-term picks.

Read more »