Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 3 Top Stocks to Hold in Your Account

TFSA Investors: 3 Top Stocks to Hold in Your Account

If you’re a TFSA investor seeking out some passive income, these three stocks on the TSX today are certainly worth a look.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

Today, I’m going to get right to the point. If you’re an investor in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you’re going to want passive income in the next year. After all, we’re likely headed towards a recession. For TFSA investors, I’m going to offer up the top stocks to hold in your account during this year, and all pay monthly dividends.

NorthWest REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is the first I would recommend to TFSA investors looking for great income at a great price. The stock currently has a dividend yield at 8.21%, trading at just 8.35 times earnings — well within value territory.

NorthWest stock hasn’t been doing so great lately, with shares down 22% in the last year. But thinking long term, the company is solid. It retains a solid occupancy rate around 97%. It also boasts an international average lease agreement of 14 years. That over a decade of stable revenue coming in for the company.

Today, TFSA investors can lock in a deal on this top stock and bring in incredible passive income for the next year, with huge returns after that when the recession comes to an end.

Dream Industrial REIT

Another strong choice is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), which has fallen, but not for long. Dream Industrial stock currently offers a dividend yield at 4.93% as of writing and trades at a valuable 4.01 times earnings as well.

The reason the stock took a tumble is due to the fall in the e-commerce sector. It was in high demand for a while due to the need to store and ship products. But that need hasn’t gone away just because consumer spending is coming down. In fact, long term, it will continue to be one of the most in demand industries, and for a low cost of investment.

TFSA investors can therefore bring in yet another strong monthly passive income provider and lock up dividends each and every month. Shares are down 7% in the last year, with major improvements over the last few months, so you could see it reach 52-week highs before you know it.

Canoe EIT Income Fund

Finally, Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is another solid choice for those seeking monthly passive income. It offers the highest yield of the bunch at 8.87% and is still within value territory trading at 8.64 times earnings as of writing.

The thing is, this stock actually offers some protection for TFSA investors! It’s currently up by about 10% in the last year, climbing even higher in the last few months. This is absolutely to do with being a balanced income fund, taking full advantage of bonds at this moment to provide fixed income.

So, if you’re one of the TFSA investors wanting income each month that will come in during a recession, I would certainly consider Canoe stock at this point — especially as you can lock it up in value territory before it climbs any higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks such as Keyera and Pembina can help shareholders create a stable stream of passive income in 2023.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Deadline Is March 1: 2 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

The RRSP deadline for the 2022 tax year is fast approaching on March 1! Here are some of the best…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Deadline: Don’t Miss the Boat on These Popular Stocks!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best stocks on the market have upcoming dividend deadline dates. Prospective investors can jump on these income…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Adam Othman

One benefit of starting a passive income with Dividend Aristocrats instead of non-Aristocrats is that the income can stay ahead…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Are your seeking passive monthly passive income? Consider investing in these TSX dividend stocks now.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Adam Othman

The safest dividend stocks are a perfect example of buy-and-forget stocks, assuming they don’t experience substantial capital depreciation over the…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Gildan Activewear Stock in February 2023?

| Kay Ng

Because Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) is sensitive to economic cycles, it can be difficult to fathom when to buy or sell.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Worried About a Recession? 2 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold for Dear Life

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A recession is worrisome. Buying two blue-chip TSX stocks and holding them for the long term will deliver stable, less…

Read more »