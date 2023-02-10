Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 10

The TSX Composite Index seems on track to post its first weekly losses of 2023 today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market continued to slide for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as disappointing corporate earnings took a toll on investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 82 points, or 0.4%, in yesterday’s trading to settle at 20,598.

Although the shares of real estate and consumer non-cyclical companies showcased minor strength, heavy losses in other key market sectors like healthcare, metals mining, and technology pressured the TSX benchmark. With this, the index now trades with 0.8% week-to-date losses.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) tanked by 16.6% in the last session to settle at $3.06 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX Composite component for the day. This massive selloff in WEED stock came after the Canadian cannabis company reported wider-than-expected losses in the December quarter.

Canopy posted $0.54 per share in adjusted quarterly net losses against Street’s expectation of a $0.23-per-share loss. It blamed various factors, including higher competition, weakening U.S. Cannabidiol business, and the disappointing performance of its This Works and Storz & Bickel brands, for the weak quarterly results. Year to date, Canopy stock has now lost 2.5% of its value.

Similarly, shares of Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) dived by 14.1% yesterday to $83.30 per share as the Calgary-headquartered oil and gas-focused firm missed analysts’ earnings expectations by a huge margin. Precision Drilling’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings stood at $0.27 per share against Street’s expectation of $4.32 per share, as higher costs took a toll on its bottom line. On a year-to-date basis, PD stock has plunged by nearly 20%.

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) was also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as its shares fell nearly 20% Thursday to $60.07 per share, despite the release of its significantly better-than-expected quarterly results. In the December quarter, the Canadian business jet maker’s adjusted earnings more than doubled from a year ago to US$2.09 per share, crushing analysts’ expectation of $0.63 per share.

However, in its quarterly earnings call, Bombardier’s chief executive officer Eric Martel highlighted the ongoing supply chain crisis saying, “managing supply chain has not been easy and will continue to require a lot of focus.” After achieving 123 aircraft deliveries last year, the company expects to deliver more than 138 aircraft in 2023. This delivery guidance seemingly fell short of investors’ expectations, leading to a selloff in Bombardier stock.

On the positive side, Colliers International Group and Cameco rose more than 4.5% each in the last session, making them the top-performing Canadian stocks for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Barrick Gold, Enbridge, and Telus were the most active stocks on February 9.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, commodity prices across the board were trading on a mixed note, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today. Investors may want to keep a close eye on Canada’s monthly employment change data this morning.

On the corporate events front, large Canadian companies like Fortis, Magna International, and Enbridge are set to release their latest quarterly results on February 10.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Colliers International Group, Enbridge, Fortis, Magna International, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.   

More on Stocks for Beginners

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Remarkably Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2023

| Robin Brown

Even though the TSX is up 7%, there are still plenty of growth stocks trading for great bargains. Here are…

Read more »

thinking
Stocks for Beginners

goeasy Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

GSY stock has already recovered by more than 20% in 2023 amid early signs of easing inflation.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Retirees: How to Earn Tax-Free Income to Supplement Your OAS and CPP Payouts

| Tony Dong

Combining different income-oriented ETFs in a TFSA can be a good diversification strategy for retirees.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Why Scotiabank Is the Perfect Cheap Stock to Buy Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for that perfect cheap stock for your portfolio? Bank of Nova Scotia trades at a discount and offers a…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock: How High Could It Go This Year?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy Dollarama stock now?

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Stocks to Buy in February 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can buy in February 2023.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks to Outperform the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for major growth in TSX stocks for their TFSA in 2023 should certainly consider these three on the…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Stocks for Beginners

Barrick Gold Stock Gained 15% in January—Is It a Buy Today?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Gold has gained 15% since October while Barrick Gold stock has gained nearly 30%.

Read more »