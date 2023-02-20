Home » Investing » 3 Quality Stocks for Legit, Real-Life Passive Income

3 Quality Stocks for Legit, Real-Life Passive Income

You can get real life passive income by holding dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for legit, real-life passive income?

If so, I have some good news and some bad news for you.

The good news is that getting some passive income is pretty easy. If you buy a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) or dividend stock, you’ll start receiving passive income in a few months to a year. That’s really all there is to it, if your goal is modest enough.

The bad news is that getting a lot of passive income is hard. The average Canadian stock has a 2.5% dividend yield. If you invest $100,000 at such a yield, you only get $2,500 in dividends per year, or $208 per month. If you’re starting out with $10,000, it will be a long road to truly significant passive income. Nevertheless, it’s possible. In this article, I’ll explore three high-yield stocks that can get the dividend income flowing into your account. Just remember that these are examples only, and that your real-life portfolio should have more than just three stocks.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) is a dividend stock that yields 6.5%. If you invest $100,000 at that yield, you will get $6,500 in annual passive income back!

In addition to being high, Enbridge’s dividend has been growing. Over the last 28 years, the dividend has grown by 10% per year. This year, it increased by 3%. The growth has been slowing down in general lately, but it’s still happening.

Will Enbridge be able to keep up its dividend growth?

We have some good signs and some bad signs on that front. One bad sign is that Enbridge currently pays out more in dividends than it makes in earnings. The company likes to point out that it has more distributable cash flow than it pays in dividends, but there are other earnings metrics you can use suggesting a payout ratio over 100%.

On the plus side, Enbridge’s business has all the classic signs of one that will last for a long time. It provides an indispensable service (oil and gas transportation). It has only a handful of competitors in North America. Its costs are far lower than that of rail transportation, the next best substitute. It locks clients into very long contracts. Basically, Enbridge shows all the signs of a business that will thrive, provided it can keep its financial house in order.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is another dividend stock in the energy sector. This one yields 4.66%. Suncor Energy stock has been beaten down over the last few months because oil prices fell. The Russia/Ukraine war caused an extreme oil rally that led to $123 oil in June. Unfortunately for Suncor, all of that calmed down pretty quickly. However, Suncor paid off a lot of debt last year, which should make profit growth possible even with revenue going down. In the fourth quarter, Suncor made $2.7 billion in net earnings, up 80% from the same quarter a year before. Oil was down in the quarter, but earnings went up, partially because of Suncor’s debt repayment, which lowered interest expenses.

Royal Bank

Last but not least, we have the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). This is a bank stock that has a 3.8% yield at today’s prices. RY is a pretty big, slow-growing business, but it’s very stable. It has a 150-year track record as a company, which includes 100 consecutive years of paying dividends. In its most recent quarter, RY delivered $2.74 in earnings per share, which was up 2% from the same quarter a year before. That’s a fairly respectable feat given that the fourth quarter of 2022 was a weak one for many companies, which saw their earnings decline.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

A New Bull Market Is Coming: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Load Up on Before it Gets Here

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two top TSX stocks that could outperform in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in February 2023.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 507 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to generate a monthly passive-income stream? Buying this stock now could provide $100 each month now and…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks I’ll Buy Hand Over Fist This Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A combination of a well-established, blue-chip stock and one high-growth stock can deliver stellar shareholder returns over the long term.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Lucrative Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Month Ends

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Cascades and QSR offer juicy yields, making them top bets for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Passive Income Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can start earning $500 in monthly passive income from this top Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

5 Things to Know About BCE Stock in February 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors with long investment horizons should be safe taking a position in the top 5G stock for its wide…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Better RRSP Buy: Fortis Stock or TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and TD are off the 2022 lows but still look cheap. Is one of these top dividend stocks a…

Read more »