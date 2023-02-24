Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Help You Reach the New Retirement Goal of $1.7 Million

3 Stocks to Help You Reach the New Retirement Goal of $1.7 Million

Reaching the ideal retirement mark, whether it’s consensus-driven or an amount you came up with, requires a disciplined investment approach.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Path to retirement

Image source: Getty Images

According to the annual retirement study conducted by BMO, Canadians generally believe they need at least $1.7 million to retire comfortably. That’s an ambitious number, to say the least, and a 20% jump from the previous figure. But it’s also understandable, considering the rapid rise of inflation and the cost of living. People have re-evaluated the numbers and have landed on $1.7 million.

It’s important to understand that it’s not an impossible figure to grow your nest egg to. With proper retirement planning, enough time, disciplined savings, and, most importantly, the right assets, many Canadians have a healthy chance of growing their retirement savings/investments to this mark.

Many stocks may qualify as the right “assets” for this quest, but there are three that may fit well with the retirement investment strategies and risk tolerances of most investors.

A vertical market software company

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) is a relatively “new kid” on the block and, with a market capitalization of $7.1 billion, a giant in the venture capital market. But even though it’s a new stock, it represents a mature business well-known in the European markets. It specializes in vertical market software with applications only within a specific industry.

There are benefits of developing vertical market software, including a predictable consumer pool and higher customer loyalty. But these benefits are not why Topicus is a good candidate for helping you build your retirement nest egg.

The stock has already shown its decent growth potential in the limited time it has spent on the market. Then there is its parent company — one of Canada’s most consistent growth stocks.

If Topicus follows in the footsteps, you may be able to grow your savings in the company several-fold within the span of a decade.

An IT consulting company

Tech and IT are always evolving, and even though technologies become obsolete at an alarming pace, IT companies that help businesses with new technologies thrive. One such company is Montreal-based CGI (TSX:GIB.A). The company offers a wide array of IT services that overlap with businesses from various industries.

It also has a portfolio of proprietary solutions targeting the specific needs of its customers, including trading, energy grid monitoring, customer lifecycle, and payments.  

The stock is among the top performers in the tech sector and has been for well over a decade. It has risen by about 350% in the last 10 years. At this rate, it has the potential to grow your capital over 10 times in three decades. So, if you divert about $70,000 into the company and it keeps growing at this pace, you may grow it to over $700,000 in three decades, which takes care of over 40% of the requisite sum.

A management and consultancy firm

If you are looking for a different spin on consultancy, WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is a compelling candidate. The company offers complex engineering solutions and solves sophisticated problems in transportation, infrastructure, environment, and energy. This diversified focus and a powerful network of consultants give the company its edge.

But even though its business model is impressive and potentially long-lasting (an important consideration for a long-term holding), the growth potential is even more impressive, especially from the decade-long perspective. The stock offered roughly 848% returns in the last decade via both capital appreciation and dividends. Even if it offers half that in the coming decades, you can experience 12-fold growth in 30 years.

Foolish takeaway

When you are choosing stocks you may hold on to for multiple decades, fundamental analysis might not be enough. You also have to take the business model, industry, and macro factors affecting a company’s growth potential into account.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends CGI and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Trend Spotter: 3 Sectors That Could Make a 180-Degree Turn This Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three sectors could make a 180-degree turn this year and deliver superior returns in 2023. Here is one likely rebound…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

Is 2023 a Good Year to Invest in Real Estate Stocks?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A residential REIT should benefit from the strong rental demand, although necessity-based and industrial real estate stocks are good investment…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

Down Over 35% From its 52-Week High: Is Cogeco Stock Worth Buying Today?

| Daniel Da Costa

Cogeco is one of the longest-standing stocks on the Canadian dividend aristocrats list, but is it worth buying in this…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With Decades of Passive-Income Potential

| Adam Othman

Aristocrats with stellar histories and a healthy business model that may survive the ages may be ideal candidates for starting…

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

Buy 357 Shares in This Growth Stock for $671 in Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is up 25%, but just boosted its dividend by 30%! Which is why now is the best…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

2 Steady Stocks to Stabilize Your TFSA in a Recession

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail and another top Canadian stock that looks like a great fit for any long-term investors' TFSA retirement fund.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Win the Race Against Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Dividend Aristocrats outperform and underperform depending on economic conditions, but their rock-steady dividends help investors cope with inflation.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yielding TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Adam Othman

An ultra-high yield might also be dangerously high, so look into the dividend history and finances of the company before…

Read more »