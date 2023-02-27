Home » Investing » Better Buy: Loblaw Stock or Metro?

Better Buy: Loblaw Stock or Metro?

Grocery stocks are great long-term picks for any portfolio. But which grocer is a better buy right now? Let’s look at two options.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

Some of the best stocks to buy are those which we interact with on a daily basis. These everyday stocks provide a necessary service that translates into a defensive moat that is worth considering. One such example is grocery stocks. Here’s a look at which of the two grocery titans is a better buy for your portfolio.

The case for Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is the largest grocer in Canada, and the company has used that dominance to its advantage in this volatile market. As prices increase, consumers will trade down to lower-cost, higher-value options.

Loblaw operates a dizzying array of brands across the country, including some value-focused and bulk-oriented brands. In other words, that trade-down effect merely shifts Loblaw’s revenue stream to another grocery food brand in the family.

Loblaw also operates the largest pharmacy network in the country through its Shoppers brand and operates a financial arm, clothing line, and even wireless products. In short, the company is a well-diversified behemoth with approximately 2,400 locations across Canada.

Turning to results, in the most recent quarter Loblaw earned $529 million, or $1.62 per common diluted share. This represents a $215 million, or 28.9% drop over the prior period, but that dip is attributed to a favourable court ruling in that prior year.

Revenue for the period hit $14 billion, reflecting a $1.2 billion increase, or 9.8% over the prior year. Retail segment sales for the period witnessed a 9.7% bump to $13.6 billion, while e-commerce sales also rose 8.3% in the period.

Prospective investors should also note that Loblaw offers a quarterly dividend. That dividend boasts a 1.35% yield. That’s not the highest-paying yield, but it is stable, and the company has provided upticks to that dividend on an annual cadence for over a decade.

As of the time of writing, Loblaw trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 20.81 and is up over 18% over the trailing 12-month period.

The case for Metro

Metro (TSX:MRU) may be the smaller of the better buy duo being compared, but that factor alone shouldn’t be a deciding factor. Metro’s network comprises nearly 1,000 stores focused primarily in Quebec and Ontario.

That network is augmented by Metro’s Jean Coutu pharmacy network, which overlays an additional 645 stores. Like Loblaw, Metro benefits from cross-selling of merchandise between its stores, and Metro boasts a variety of brands for its products.

Turning to results, Metro reported income of $231.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, in the most recent quarter. This works out to an 11.3% increase over the same period last year.

That generous increase trickled over to Metro’s dividend as well. The company announced a 10% increase to its quarterly payout, bringing its yield to 1.70%. That annual bump isn’t anything new; Metro has provided a generous annual uptick to investors for nearly three decades without fail.

Metro’s stock price hasn’t surged like Loblaw’s in the past year, but it has outperformed the market. Over the trailing 12-month period, the stock has risen over 6% and, as of the time of writing, the P/E on the stock is 19.57.

The grocery wars will continue, but which is the better buy right now?

Both Loblaw and Metro make a compelling investment case for investors. Loblaw is the bigger of the two and has branched out to other verticals such as clothing and financial services, whereas Metro has stayed pure to its grocer/pharmacy network.

Similarly, both offer a respectable (and stable) quarterly dividend, which is a good thing during times of market volatility. Metro’s lower cost of entry, higher yield, and established history of dividend hikes give it a slight edge over its larger peer.

In my opinion, Metro is the better buy right now. Metro is a great long-term pick to buy as part of any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock up 20% That Doesn’t Show Signs of Slowing Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock doesn't show any signs of slowing, nor should it, with value and dividends on top of all…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Get Started With Just 5 Easy Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks off investors easy diversification with exposure to reliable and defensive investments as well as high-potential growth stocks.

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

3 Low-Risk Investments for Canadians to Consider in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you nervous about the next year? Let yourself sleep at night with these three great choices for the next…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

4 Incredibly Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Robin Brown

If you want to safely invest by thinking long term, here are four stocks I wouldn’t hesitate to own for…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

Top Recession-Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy With $3,000

| Vineet Kulkarni

It's time to increase your exposure to defensives!

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

How to Grow a $51,000 Portfolio With $200/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

What if you could determine your portfolio’s returns? Here’s what you need to get $200/month on a $51,000 portfolio.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

When Is a Bull Market Coming for Canadian Investors?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're still not in a recession, but here is how to prepare for when a bull market finally arrives, which…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 24

| Jitendra Parashar

Corporate results and concerns about an economic slowdown will likely keep the TSX index volatile today.

Read more »