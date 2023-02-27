Home » Investing » How to Create (and Sustain!) $500 in Monthly Passive Income

How to Create (and Sustain!) $500 in Monthly Passive Income

It’s a hard time for investors right now, so prepare for the future with this dividend stock, and invest no matter what!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.

Image source: Getty Images

It can be really tempting to throw all your cash at cheap stocks these days. You’re either too scared to invest, or investing way too much in this stock or another. But when it comes to investing, it’s always the long-term approach that works best on the TSX today.

Today, I’m going to provide investors with a sure fire way of creating that $500 in monthly passive income we could all use. Once you reach it, that could be a lifesaver for the next economic downturn. Or you can simply reinvest it again and again! Whatever you choose, here’s how I would reach that $500 in a safe manner.

Start with what’s doable

Before you sink every penny you have into a stock, consider what you can actually afford. This means creating the dreaded budget. While most of us know that we should create a budget, few of us actually follow one. In fact, only about half of Canadians have a budget, and even fewer follow it!

Now more than ever it’s the perfect time to create a budget. Inflation and interest rates mean your bills, gas, and groceries have all gone up. So you need to look back on about the last three months, and see what you need to pay for. Then, look at what you can cut!

From there, see what you can afford to put towards investments. A great starting point is about 5% of each paycheque. Sure, that’s small, but you can always increase it as needed. And it’s certainly better than zero.

Make it automatic

Now that you have an idea of how much you can invest, don’t even think about it! Make your investments like a bill, with automated contributions that come out each month no matter what. If you worry that you need to cancel them, then it may be that your budget isn’t as tight as you thought it was.

In the case of that 5%, let’s say you’re making what the average Canadian does. That’s about $60,000 as of 2021 numbers, or slightly higher. So if you’re putting aside 5% each year, that comes to $3,000 invested starting this year.

But let’s say after the recession you can bump it up to 10%! That would bring your future investments to $6,000 each year. With that in mind, I would want to create the biggest bang for my buck right now. In that case, I would consider Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY). With an$11.50 share price and 11.47% dividend yield, it’s certainly a great choice on the TSX today.

Reach $500 per month

Obviously, it’s not going to be the first year that you’re reaching $500 per month. Remember, we’re aiming for the next recession. That recession will come in just over a decade, maybe longer. So here’s how it would work out, starting out with a $3,000 investment and then adding on $6,000 annually.

YearShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear End Shares OwnedYear End Stock PriceNew Balance
1261.00C$1.33C$346.37C$3,384.94C$6,000.00765.21C$12.62C$9,660.04
2765.21C$1.41C$1,078.96C$10,795.99C$6,000.001283.28C$13.77C$17,676.02
31,283.28C$1.50C$1,922.55C$19,697.36C$6,000.001817.01C$15.03C$27,307.65
41,817.01C$1.59C$2,892.28C$30,344.55C$6,000.002368.11C$16.40C$38,832.27
52,368.11C$1.69C$4,005.10C$43,032.24C$6,000.002938.2C$17.89C$52,569.86
62,938.20C$1.80C$5,279.86C$58,099.67C$6,000.003528.81C$19.52C$68,888.78
73,528.81C$1.91C$6,737.49C$75,936.65C$6,000.004141.37C$21.30C$88,212.42

As you can see, it would take just under seven years to reach the goal of $6,000 in annual dividends for $500 per month! You would by then have $561 coming in each month! Plus, an $88,212.42 portfolio to brag about.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $400 to invest in some quality dividend stocks? Here are three that are good buys for the long term…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly TFSA Payout

| Tony Dong

These high-yield, Dividend Aristocrat ETFs could be the key to unlocking better monthly TFSA income streams.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Big-Yielding Stocks to Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If you’re taking positions in three high-yield stocks in March 2023, buy them before their ex-dividend dates to receive the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

TMX Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

TMX stock has more than tripled in the last decade after accounting for dividends. Will X stock continue to deliver…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Buy Telus Stock For its 5% Dividend Yield and Strong Growth Potential

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock has dipped below $28. Find out why, after another strong quarter and guidance, now is a good time…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

This Growth Stock, up 25%, Just Boosted its Dividend by 30%!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock offers dividends, growth, as well as a solid option during a recession. Yet it still trades in…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: Now Is the Time to Buy These 2 Canadian Gems

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top dividend stocks I think long-term investors seeking passive-income streams ought to consider in this uncertain market.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Canadians Can Earn $470 Per Month Tax Free

| Tony Dong

Combining your TFSA with a covered call ETF can help create consistent, monthly, tax-free passive income.

Read more »