Home » Investing » 5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

With all the discounts on the TSX today, you don’t need to break the bank to invest in Canadian stocks right now.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

It can be difficult to find confidence in today’s volatile market. And with both interest rates and inflation not looking like they’ll drop significantly anytime soon, we may be in for another bumpy ride in 2023.

Regardless of how the year turns out, though, I’m certainly not staying on the sidelines this year. As a long-term investor, there are too many good deals on the TSX to pass up on right now. 

With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of five top Canadian stocks you can feel good about buying, regardless of the market’s condition.

goeasy

It’s not often that goeasy (TSX:GSY) goes on sale like this. And with shares already nearing a 20% gain in 2023, these discounted prices may not be around for much longer.

After a monster performance in 2021, shares of goeasy dropped 40% last year. Today, the stock is trading close to 50% below all-time highs that hit in late 2021.

High interest rates have understandably hurt demand in the short term for the consumer-facing financial services provider. But for those that can afford to be patient, this is a proven growth stock that likely won’t be trading at a discount for much longer. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank

During volatile market periods like these, it’s never a bad idea to own a few dependable companies like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) in your portfolio. Growth investors may not have much interest in owning any of the Big Five. But growth is far from the main reason to have a company like TD Bank on your watch list.

In addition to adding stability to an investment portfolio, the bank stock can also be a meaningful income generator.

At today’s stock price, TD Bank’s dividend is yielding above 4%.

Fortis

Speaking of dependable companies, you won’t find many TSX stocks that can provide a portfolio with as much defensiveness as this utility stock.

For anyone that feels their portfolio is over-indexed towards growth stocks, Fortis (TSX:FTS) would be a wise investment to make. 

Fortis’s dividend is also yielding upwards of 4% at today’s stock price. 

Northland Power

If you’ve had a renewable energy stock on your watch list, now is the time to invest. The sector as a whole has been trending mostly downwards since early 2021, resulting in many top green energy stocks trading at hugely opportunistic discounts right now.

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is currently trading 30% below all-time highs. Still, shares are up a market-beating 50% over the past five years. And that’s not even including the energy company’s impressive 3.5% dividend yield, either.

Descartes Systems

Last on my list is a high-growth tech company that’s outperformed many of its peers during what was a tough year for the tech sector in 2022.

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) managed to remain close to on par with the market’s return last year and is currently trading just shy of 10% from all-time highs. Shares are also nearing a 200% gain over the past five years.

Not many other TSX stocks can rival this tech company’s performance over the past two decades. And with a massive market opportunity still in front of Descartes Systems, this is not a growth stock I expect to begin trailing the market’s returns anytime soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Industry Leaders to Hold in Your RRSP

| Adam Othman

Consider these three industry-leading stocks if you’re looking for long-term investments for your RRSP.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

3 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Legends in the Making

| Sneha Nahata

These underrated dividend stocks are part of the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index and are well positioned to return substantial…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Keep Forever

| Adam Othman

The stock you plan to hold for a very long time should have all the necessary ingredients: consistency, return potential,…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Just Boosted Their Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

Although many companies have struggled recently, these three Canadian stocks are performing well, and all just increased their dividends.

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock?

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail and Enbridge are TSX blue-chip stocks that investors should consider scooping up if they fall further.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you’re willing to take on the risk, here are three growth stocks you can consider buying right now.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now

| Kay Ng

These solid wealth-building stocks are suitable for investors from all walks of life. One offers a bigger bargain than the…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Keep Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Every investor wants those perfect TSX stocks you can keep forever in your portfolio. Here are three options that can…

Read more »