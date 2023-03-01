3 Standout Stocks to Buy in March 2023 

March is a standout month for a particular sector. Here are three stocks to buy as they have the potential to generate double-digit returns.

The stock market has a different story every month, and March is the month of electric vehicles (EVs). So if you are following a strategy to invest $500 every month in the top stocks of the month, here are three stocks with a good chance of fetching you more than 20% in annual returns in a market recovery.

Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)

(TSX:LAC) BlackBerry (TSX:BB)

(TSX:BB) Enbridge (TSX:ENB)

Two standout EV stocks on the buy radar

Did you know Lithium Americas’ stock surged 32% in the first two months of 2023? It is riding the EV rally along with Tesla (up 93%) and BlackBerry (up 15.6%). Tesla is the world’s largest EV maker, so its rally is understood. But why are Lithium Americas and BlackBerry stocks surging? Because they are working behind the scenes to get those EVs running.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas is developing the Thacker Pass Project in Nevada. The project is believed to hold enough lithium to build 1 million EVs annually. On a global ranking, it could be the third-largest lithium mine and the largest in North America. The size of the project attracted the largest raw material investment from automaker General Motors.

While automakers compete for EV market share, Lithium Americas will benefit from the overall EV production in North America. Its value should grow on EV momentum and the progress of the Thacker Pass Project, expected to commence production in the second half of 2026.

BlackBerry

While LAC is the raw material provider for EV batteries, BlackBerry’s QNX software is powering the dashboard of more than 215 million vehicles. The QNX software is used by 24 of the top 25 EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and more than 45 automakers. It earns revenue in two phases; design and production. The production revenue is a royalty BlackBerry gets on the number of QNX-equipped cars produced.

In 2022, EV sales slowed due to supply chain issues. Entering 2023, there were fears that a recession could delay this pent-up demand. But recovery from the recession could pull back EV demand and send the stock on a rally.

Even after a 15% jump, BlackBerry stock is trading at a 34% discount from its 200-day moving average of $9. It could grow on EV momentum and the recovery of tech stocks.

A standout dividend stock on the buy radar

The above two mid-cap stocks are pure growth stocks and are more volatile than the market. While they can generate significant growth when EV momentum picks up, you could see a pullback in the short term as they are sensitive to macro events. To balance this downside risk is a standout dividend stock, Enbridge.

This oil and gas pipeline stock moves in the opposite direction of EV stocks. Enbridge stock fell almost 8% from its January high as the oil price fell below US$80/barrel. Economists expect the oil price to hover in the US$70–US$110 range this year, which could see Enbridge stock price hover in the $50–$55 range.

This dividend aristocrat has had one of the best years in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine war created a global energy crisis, making North America a key exporter of oil and gas to Europe. Enbridge is tapping this export opportunity and expects to see significant projects coming online by 2026. The growing demand means more dividend growth is on its way.

Buying the current dip can help you lock in a 6.88% dividend yield, with 5–7% capital appreciation.

Stock Name Stock Price Investment Number of Shares Expected Returns BlackBerry $5.3 $199.5 38 $59.9 Lithium Americas $33.0 $198.0 6 $99.0 Enbridge $52.0 $104.0 2 $7.1 Total $501.5 46 $166.0 Expected Returns from $500 investment in three stocks

Investing tip

A monthly investment in these top picks can help you buy good stocks at the right time. If you plan to invest $500, a good ratio would be $198 in LAC (six shares), $200 in BlackBerry (38 shares), and $104 in Enbridge (two shares). These stocks have a legit chance to earn you $166 in a year or less.