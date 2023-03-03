Home » Investing » The Biggest Market Movers on the TSX Last Month

The Biggest Market Movers on the TSX Last Month

Top TSX stocks like Methanex Corp. (TSX:MX) and Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL) were big movers in the month of February.

Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 186 points in late-morning trading on Friday, March 3. Some of the top-performing sectors include health care, base metals, and information technology. Today, I want to focus on some of the biggest market movers on the TSX over the past month. Which stocks are worth considering in early March? Let’s jump in.

Here’s why this TSX stock surged in the month of February

Stelco Holdings (TSX:STLC) is a Hamilton-based company that is engaged in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and around the world. Shares of this TSX stock have climbed 38% year over year at the time of this writing. The stock jumped 12% month over month.

This company released its fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings on February 22, 2023. In Q4 2022, Stelco reported revenue of $647 million, which was down 43% compared to the previous year. Shipping volume increased 7% compared to Q4 of fiscal 2021 to 670,000 in net tonnage. For the full year, the company posted revenue of $3.46 billion — down 16% from fiscal 2021.

Shares of this TSX stock currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of four. Moreover, Stelco offers a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. That represents a 2.8% yield.

Don’t give up on Jamieson after a shaky start to the new year!

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is a Toronto-based company that is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of natural health products in North America and around the world. Its shares have plunged 13% over the past month. That has pushed Jamieson stock into negative territory in the year-to-date period. Investors can see more of its recent performance with the interactive price chart below.

In Q4 2022, the company delivered revenue growth of 48% to $192 million. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, aiming to give a clearer picture of a company’s profitability. Adjusted EBITDA has climbed 44% year over year to $48.9 million. For the full year, Jamieson reported revenue of $547 million — up 21% compared to fiscal 2021. Adjusted net earnings increased 18% to $65.1 million.

Investors should be excited about Jamieson’s future, as the nutrition and supplements market is geared up for strong growth over the next decade. I’m looking to snatch up this TSX stock on the dip in early March.

Why did this TSX surge last month?

Methanex (TSX:MX) is the third and final stock I want to focus on today that has seen big movement from early February into March. The Vancouver-based company produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. This TSX stock has jumped 9.6% over the past month. It is up 14% in the year-over-year period.

The company posted its final batch of fiscal 2022 earnings on February 2. It delivered a production increase of 22% in Q4 that was powered by higher production in New Zealand, Chile, and Egypt. Shares of Methanex currently possess an attractive P/E ratio of 11. Moreover, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share. That represents a modest 1.2% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in Jamieson Wellness. The Motley Fool recommends Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

