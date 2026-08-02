Building a comfortable TFSA-funded retirement can take hundreds of thousands, but CPP and OAS cover a big starting chunk.

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need Saved in Your TFSA to Retire

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Manulife could help grow the TFSA with dividends and earnings growth, but it shouldn’t be your only holding.

With average CPP plus max OAS near $19,548 yearly, a $40,000 lifestyle needs about a $524,000 TFSA.

With a 3.9% starting withdrawal rate, so $500,000 supports about $19,500 in year one.

Retirement math has a wicked sense of humour. Wanting another $20,000 of annual income does not require another $20,000 in savings. Using a cautious withdrawal rate, it can add more than half a million dollars to the target.

Latest retirement-income research suggests a 3.9% starting withdrawal rate for someone planning a 30-year retirement with consistent inflation-adjusted spending. At that rate, $500,000 supports roughly $19,500 during the first year. A $1 million portfolio supplies $39,000.

That said, portfolio income does not need to cover everything. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), workplace pensions, and other income provide the foundation. Building a complete Canadian retirement plan begins by calculating the gap they leave behind.

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So, how much do you need?

The average new CPP payment at 65 was $877.01 monthly in April 2026. Adding the maximum monthly OAS payment of $751.97 produces approximately $19,548 of annual government income. CPP and OAS are taxable, while Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) withdrawals generally are not. Using those benefits and that 3.9% starting rate produces the following estimates.

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ANNUAL CASH-FLOW TARGET ESTIMATED CPP AND OAS ANNUAL TFSA WITHDRAWAL TFSA BALANCE NEEDED $40,000 $19,548 $20,452 $524,000 $50,000 $19,548 $30,452 $781,000 $60,000 $19,548 $40,452 $1.04 million

The short answer is therefore about $524,000 for a modest $40,000 annual lifestyle, rising to roughly $781,000 for $50,000 of total cash flow. Apparently, retirement also offers luxury pricing.

Of course, these figures are starting points, not guarantees. Retiring early, living longer, paying high investment fees, or suffering a market decline immediately after retirement could require more. Maximum CPP, a workplace pension, a spouse’s income, or flexible spending could reduce the amount considerably.

But why a TFSA?

Investment growth and withdrawals inside a TFSA generally remain tax-free. Withdrawals do not increase taxable income or reduce federal income-tested benefits such as OAS or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), making the account unusually useful in retirement.

The 2026 contribution limit is $7,000. Someone who was at least 18 in 2009, remained eligible every year, and never contributed could have $109,000 of room. That does not cap the account’s value, though. Investment gains can push a TFSA far beyond total contributions without creating an overcontribution.

Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals return as contribution room the following calendar year. Younger Canadians and newer residents will have smaller limits, so everyone should check personal records before attempting to deposit several hundred thousand dollars. The CRA would notice that little flourish.

A balanced stock

Reaching these targets requires long-term growth, which makes Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) worth considering as part of a diversified TFSA. The company sells insurance, manages investments, and provides retirement products across Canada, the United States, and Asia.

First-quarter core earnings per share (EPS) increased 11%, supported by business growth and continued share repurchases. Manulife stock also pays a $1.94 annual dividend, producing a yield near 3.1% at writing.

The shares trade around 17 times trailing earnings, although they are no longer bargain-bin cheap after a strong rally. Market volatility, wealth-management outflows, insurance claims, and weaker Asian growth remain risks, so Manulife stock should accompany diversified funds, bonds, and cash rather than occupy the entire account.

Bottom line

All said and done, a TFSA balance between $524,000 and $1.04 million will not appear through one heroic stock purchase. Regular contributions, reinvested dividends, sensible diversification, and several gloriously boring decades can nevertheless turn today’s available room into tomorrow’s tax-free retirement paycheque.