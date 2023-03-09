Home » Investing » The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in March 2023

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in March 2023

Don’t just buy any REIT, buy these REITs that promise dividends through monthly passive income, and remain a great deal on the TSX today.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

Right now is a great time to find some real estate investment trusts (REIT) for passive income. There are a quite a few out there, but today I’m going to focus on two REITs. These are the best on the TSX today. Because they are in stable sectors, investors will continue to see payouts month after month.

Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is a great choice for REITs on the TSX today. Slate stock offers a substantial dividend yield, currently at 7.94%, so it’s absurdly high at this point. Furthermore, shares trade in value territory at 5.2 times earnings!

Slate is a strong choice because it’s in the grocery sector. During the pandemic, the company proved its worth through these grocery-anchored chains throughout the United States. Not only did it manage to stay afloat, but also expand!

The company now has an expanding network of grocery stores that remain strong even during this economic climate. Occupancy remains stable and income continues to climb. So you don’t have to worry about whether or not your passive income will suddenly disappear.

Among REITs, it also produces a monthly dividend. So here’s what you could get with a $10,000 investment on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SGR.UN$14.80676$1.17$790.92monthly

NorthWest REIT

Another one of the solid REITs I would recommend in March 2023 is NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). NorthWest stock is also strong because of the industry it’s in. Economists continue to recommend investing in healthcare during a downturn. And what’s more stable than healthcare properties?

While NorthWest stock is young, it’s certainly a strong long-term hold on the TSX today. It offers a whopping 8.51% dividend yield as of writing, and trades at just 8.1 times earnings. Plus, it continues to support a 97% occupancy rate, as well as an average lease agreement of 14 years.

The company hasn’t increased its dividend since coming on the market, but there’s a good reason. NorthWest stock is one of the REITs that’s trying to expand right now. It now has a global portfolio of every type of healthcare property. So you can be sure that those increases will come down the line.

Here is what investors could bring in from passive income by investing $10,000 in NorthWest stock today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
NWH.UN$9.591,043$0.80$834.40monthly

Bottom line

If you’re looking for passive income, REITs are great options. Yet many continue to be in sectors that can fluctuate with the winds of the economy. Essential services such as groceries and healthcare remain strong options no matter what the market does. And these companies have proven time and again that no matter what happens, income will keep coming in.

With that in mind, during March 2023 when the market is as low as it is, it’s a great time to invest in these two REITs. Especially considering both offer dividends on a monthly basis!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for March 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

In this market environment, it's essential to shore up your portfolio and buy high-quality stocks that are safe and reliable.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Dividend Stocks

Buy 718 Shares in This Growth Stock for $1,500 in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

You can create a passive-income stream of dividends by investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Investors: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Beat the TSX This Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend stock that beat the TSX soundly in 2022 could repeat this year because of the resiliency and stability…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in March 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of cheap TSX stocks, such as Cascades, and benefit from dividends as well as…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With a Dividend Bump Coming

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BCE, TC Energy, and another TSX dividend stock recently announced raises for 2023. You have to invest before key dates…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks for Safe Dividends and Stable Returns

| Kay Ng

Are you a conservative investor looking to grow your money for the long haul? Add to these core dividend stocks…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Leave Winter With a Spring in Your Step (and Nest Egg)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Dividend Aristocrats are some of the best buys on the TSX today for investors thinking long term and wanting…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of Over 5 Percent

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two royalty stocks are the perfect option for investors seeking monthly income as well as less volatility on the…

Read more »