Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big Month in March 2023

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big Month in March 2023

TSX stocks like National Bank of Canada are poised to have a big month in March 2023.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Several TSX stocks are poised to have a big month in March 2023. Going by the Globe and Mail’s TSX earnings calendar, dozens of TSX-listed companies will be reporting their earnings this month. Earnings announcements are big events for stocks, because they reveal financial data that tends to move stock prices. In this article, I will explore two TSX stocks that could have a big month in March 2023 thanks to their upcoming earnings releases.

BCE Inc

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) is a Canadian telecommunications (“telco”) stock that’s set to release earnings on March 14. This earnings release could be a big deal. Telcos like BCE tend to have a lot of debt, making them among the companies that can be negatively impacted when interest rates rise. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada chose to keep interest rates at their current (fairly high) level, so next week’s BCE earnings release could set the tone for the rest of the year.

What’s BCE likely to report in its upcoming earnings release?

It’s hard to predict with any certainty, but we know that last quarter BCE eked out a little bit of revenue growth (3.7%) while profits declined. In the quarter, BCE delivered:

  • $6.43 billion in revenue, up 3.7%
  • $567 million in net income, down 13.5%
  • $654 million in adjusted net income, down 5.5%
  • $2.1 billion in cash flows from operating activities, up 18%
  • $376 million in free cash flow, up 376%

Overall, it was a pretty good quarter. The free cash flow increase was pretty impressive, earnings less so.

BCE’s next quarterly release will probably look similar to the previous one, in terms of revenue at least. BCE earns recurring revenue that comes in over the course of two years (a typical contract length). Therefore, if revenue increased 3.7% year-over-year last quarter, it should increase by a similar amount in the coming quarter – unless BCE gains or loses customers. Overall, I would expect lukewarm performance from BCE in the months ahead.

National Bank

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is another Canadian company that has earnings coming out this month – in this case, on March 24. As a bank, NA has the potential to gain from rising interest rates. Last year, the Bank of Canada raised interest rates multiple times. That led to a surge in net interest income at Canada’s major banks. In its most recent quarter, National Bank’s revenue increased 17%, driven by higher net interest income. We could see similarly strong results this quarter. The higher interest rates go, the more interest banks collect on loans – particularly variable rate loans. National Bank has a lot of such loans, so it might do pretty well when it releases earnings on March 24. The bank also has a brokerage service, which was the first in Canada to go zero-commission, so it will be interesting to see how things play out in that part of the business.

Foolish takeaway

It’s going to be a busy March for Canadian stocks. Many big earnings releases are coming out, and investors may find plenty of surprises worth reading about. The two stocks mentioned in this article, in particular, are worth taking a look at ahead of earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ESG Stocks for Ethical Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Ethical investors can take positions in three Canadian ESG stocks and earn in two ways, from price appreciation and dividends.

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 This Year to Create Ultra-Safe Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're sitting on cash, these four dividend stocks will create passive income at a bargain price on the TSX…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 2.1 Percent) to Buy in March 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This oversold dividend stock is a solid choice for long-term holders ready for a rebound, who can collect passive income…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Robin Brown

Are you nearing retirement and looking for safe passive income? These three Canadian dividend stocks could be your best friend.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

You don’t need to break the bank to invest today. Here are three top Canadian stocks you can buy with…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for March 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

In this market environment, it's essential to shore up your portfolio and buy high-quality stocks that are safe and reliable.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Dividend Stocks

Buy 718 Shares in This Growth Stock for $1,500 in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

You can create a passive-income stream of dividends by investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Investors: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Beat the TSX This Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend stock that beat the TSX soundly in 2022 could repeat this year because of the resiliency and stability…

Read more »