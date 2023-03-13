Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » A TFSA Investor’s Dream: This Stock Is a Must-Buy for 2023

A TFSA Investor’s Dream: This Stock Is a Must-Buy for 2023

This reliable Canadian stock can help your TFSA money grow faster than you think.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

If you wish to multiply your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) wealth by the time you retire, you may want to give Foolish Investing Philosophy a try by investing a large portion of your portfolio in some fundamentally strong stocks for the long term. Long-term stock investing can help you get outstanding returns in the long run without taking huge risks. But if you’re finding it difficult to pick a quality stock for your TFSA in 2023 due to ongoing macroeconomic challenges and high market volatility, let me help you by highlighting a rallying Canadian stock you can buy now to hold for years to come.

A must-buy stock for TFSA investors in 2023

When you’re investing for the long term, you don’t necessarily have to try to time the market. Instead, you should focus more on carefully analyzing the future growth prospects of the stock you’re betting on.

Keeping that principle in mind, TFI International (TSX:TFII) could be an amazing stock TFSA investors can consider buying in 2023 to hold for the long term. This Saint-Laurent-headquartered transportation and logistics company currently has a market cap of $14.5 billion. In the last three years, TFII stock has delivered solid 388% positive returns and currently has an annual dividend yield of 1.1%. While its share prices have already risen nearly 24% to $167.88 per share, its stock still looks really attractive based on its long-term growth potential.

What makes this stock worth buying now?

Many businesses, especially from the tech sector, witnessed sharp growth during the COVID-19 phase in 2020 as the demand for digital commerce products surged sharply. Most such companies, however, failed to maintain this fast financial growth trend in 2021 and 2022 amid reopening economies. This is one of the key reasons why most tech stocks crashed last year.

Unlike tech companies, the demand for TFI International’s logistics services massively improved in the last two years, accelerating its financial growth. To give you an idea, the Canadian logistics services provider’s total revenue rose 141% to US$8.8 billion in the five years between 2017 and 2022. More importantly, its adjusted earnings during the same five-year period jumped 400% to US$8.02 per share, as its profit margin expanded significantly due to improving pricing for its services. Notably, TFI had an adjusted net profit margin of 4.1% in 2017, which expanded to 8.3% in 2022.

Bottom line

Although ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties could act as short-term challenges for TFI International’s business in the ongoing year, its long-term growth outlook remains strong, as it continues to focus on improving efficiency, network density, cost control, and business expansion. Last month, TFI International acquired a Canadian freight transportation and trucking firm Axsun Group to further strengthen its presence in the logistics segment and expand its customer base.

Given these positive factors and its improving fundamental outlook, I expect TFII stock to outperform the broader market by a huge margin in the long term, which can help your TFSA money grow faster than you think.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Consider these Canadian stocks that could outperform in the long term.

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for NuVista Energy Stock After Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

NuVista Energy stock has returned 18% in the last 12 months and a massive 1,800% since the pandemic.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

Just Starting to Invest? 2 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy in March 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two TSX stocks that look particularly attractive in the current markets.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Designed for Generational Wealth Creation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to look out not just for you but your grandchildren, these are the three top TSX stocks…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

For How I’d Invest $20,000 Today if I Had to Start From Scratch

| Robin Brown

Are you new to investing? Here are the types of stocks I would buy with $20,000 if I could go…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Easy Stocks to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio From Scratch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors looking to create a passive-income portfolio that can last years have a few simple steps to make before…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

The Hottest Canadian Stock Market Sectors Today (and How to Invest)

| Puja Tayal

Last year oil was the hottest sector, as all oil stocks gave windfall gains to shareholders. This year, these two…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are the perfect buy for those worried about a recession but continue to have their cash…

Read more »