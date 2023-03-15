Home » Investing » Want to Retire Early? Speed Things Up with TSX Dividend Stocks

Want to Retire Early? Speed Things Up with TSX Dividend Stocks

Here are 3 TSX dividend stocks for income-seeking investors.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Canada has plenty of dividend-paying stocks that you could rely on in your retirement years. They consistently grow their payouts as their profits increase, taking care of inflation. So, if you want to retire early, it makes perfect sense to park your reserves in TSX dividend stocks and enjoy your sunset years in peace.

If you have reasonable clarity about your financial needs in your sunset years, making a plan will be relatively easy. For example, one can consider deploying a large reserve in a relatively safe portfolio of defensive stocks that can pay regular dividends. The capital will grow at a slower pace with these defensives, but they will provide stability, which is crucial in retirement planning. If one doesn’t have a reserve, they can consider investing aggressively in growth stocks during their earning period.

Here are some of the top TSX dividend stocks.

Fortis

Canada’s top utility stock Fortis (TSX:FTS) has increased its shareholder payouts for the last five consecutive decades. Through boom-and-bust cycles, it has kept its dividend payment streak intact, which makes it a reliable name among dividend investors. FTS stock currently yields 4.2%, higher than the TSX stocks’ average. If you invest $500,000 in FTS stock, it will generate $21,000 in dividends annually.  

Fortis has a stable earnings base, driven by its regulated operations and stable demand. The utility gives away a significant chunk of its earnings as dividends, which is quite common among utilities. In the last five years, Fortis has given away, on average, 60% of its earnings annually as shareholder payouts.

Utility stocks generally trade lower when benchmark interest rates rise. That’s why FTS stock has underperformed, losing 10% in the last 12 months.

Fortis might disappoint you if you expect above-average growth. But it is an apt name for income-seeking investors who want less volatility and sound sleep at night.

BCE

If you are looking for a higher yield, Canadian telecom giant BCE (TSX:BCE) is an attractive bet. It offers a juicy yield of 6.3%, the highest among its biggest telecom peers.

BCE also has a long dividend payment history backed by its stable earnings. Its net income has grown by 3%, compounded annually in the last 10 years. While that may look too scanty, this slow growth makes the dividend payouts resilient in uncertain markets.

BCE has increased its capital expenditures in the last few years to improve its network infrastructure. The aggressive spending has come at an important time when the industry is going through a paradigm shift and ahead of the full 5G rollout. Its improved network infrastructure will likely boost its wireless subscriber base in the next few years. BCE caters to almost 10 million wireless subscribers in a three-player dominated Canadian telecom industry.

Enbridge

Canadian midstream energy company Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another appealing name for income-seeking investors. It offers a dividend yield of 6.7%, the highest among the Canadian bigwigs.

ENB has raised shareholder payouts for the last 28 consecutive years. This highlights its earnings and payout stability. While energy-producing companies have been outperforming since the pandemic on rising oil prices, ENB stock has relatively underperformed and rather lost 10% in the last 10 months. That’s because it has a relatively lower correlation with oil and gas prices. Its earnings stem from long-term contracts, making it a much safer option in the low-price environment.

Even though ENB has underperformed in the short term, it has created a decent reserve in the long term. In the last decade, ENB stock has returned 7% compounded annually, including dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

clock time
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $500 in Tax-Free Monthly Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

A $500 monthly investment with a 5% yield can help you build a passive income portfolio that pays $500/month.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in March 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best dividend stocks to buy? Here are three stellar options to buy now…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you looking for monthly passive income? Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in March 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend stocks with high yields this month are safer options for investors looking for larger payouts.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Growth TSX Stocks You Can Still Buy for Cheap (at Least for Now)

| Adam Othman

Heavily discounted growth stocks might seem risky investments, but if you can look past it and develop a healthy tolerance…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian REITs (Down Over 10%) to Buy in March 2023

| Kay Ng

Anyone can use more monthly income! Here are a few cheap Canadian REITs to consider for monthly income after the…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

When the Market Fires Back Up, You’ll Want to Own These 2 TSX Stocks

| Adam Othman

One of the best times to buy a healthy company is right before the market makes a turn from worst…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Why BCE Stock May Be the Only Stock You Need in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock offers a strong dividend at 6.45%, with the potential for enormous growth after 2023. Yet right now,…

Read more »