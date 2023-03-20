2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With a Tax Refund

If you have a tax refund coming your way, these two TSX stocks could provide you with stellar long-term income right now.

Now to start off, I have to say that I’m self-employed. That’s why these stocks are very much what I would buy. Doubtlessly, it’s pretty much guaranteed I’m going to owe money to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). No refund is likely to come my way for some lovely TSX stocks.

But a girl can dream. So that’s why I’m going to discuss the TSX stocks I would buy if a nice dollop of cash was put into my account. If that were to happen, these are the two I’d choose.

Royal Bank of Canada

The Big Six Banks are down right now, which is why it’s the best time to buy. Canadian banks continue to have provisions for loan losses to help them through times like these. They’re also far more diversified than their American counterparts, providing steady and stable revenue streams that can help them rebound after a recession.

Among them, above the rest, I would consider Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) a top choice. It’s the largest of the banks by market capitalization, and that certainly helps. However, it’s also quite lucrative thanks to its wealth and commercial management sectors, as well as its emerging markets investments.

It’s now expanding even more within asset management areas around the world, creating lucrative income to aid in the recession recovery. Yet, right now, shares trade at just 12.3 times earnings, and are down about 6% in the last year alone. With those shares up about 117% in the last decade, it’s a great time to consider the stock for long-term gains.

BCE

Another strong long-term hold would be BCE (TSX:BCE). I’m a big fan of BCE stock as an investment as it remains the largest of the telecommunications companies. However, it also manages to remain ahead of the pack. This is especially true when looking at its wireline business, with the company rolling out 5G quickly. It can now boast the fastest internet speeds in the country.

Yet, BCE stock has more than this one revenue stream. Its media company continues to grow and expand. And infrastructure growth in both fields will allow it to be one of the biggest winners among TSX stocks for some time.

Though, it has to be said, shares aren’t in value territory at 20.2 times earnings. Those shares are also down 13.6% in the last year. Yet, again, once a market recovery is underway, BCE stock is bound to recover quickly as well. That’s what happens when you’re a household name with plenty going for you in the future.

Bottom line

While the biggest doesn’t always mean the best, it certainly does in the case of these TSX stocks. Both offer substantial returns in the long run, and for a good price with shares down right now. Plus, Royal Bank stock offers a dividend yield of 4.02%, whike BCE stock’s is at 6.44%! So if I had a tax refund, I would lock up this steady revenue and fixed income while still on offer.