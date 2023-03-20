Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Invest in Retail Stocks When Everyone’s Talking About a Recession

How to Invest in Retail Stocks When Everyone’s Talking About a Recession

Canadian retail stocks like grocery stores provide stable performance. If you like more yield, you can seek an entry point in Canadian Tire.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
man window buildings

Image source: Getty Images

There are different kinds of retailers. Some retail businesses are more predictable than others. Are you looking for stability? Then consider defensive grocery store stocks like Loblaw (TSX:L) and Metro (TSX:MRU). They typically trade at premium valuations because of their stability. These retailers should be resilient in recessions, because people tend to eat more often at home during gloomy economic times.

These two Canadian retail stocks had a nice run-up last year, primarily because of high inflation that helped boost profits. They experienced stock price gains of 11% to 16%, respectively, versus the Canadian stock market proxy’s price decline of 9%, as shown in the graph below.

L Chart

Loblaw, Metro, and XIU data by YCharts

Specifically, in 2022, Loblaw saw a 6.3% revenue increase to $56.5 billion, and its gross profits rose 7.4% to almost $18 billion, while its operating expense rose 6.1% to $14.6 billion. Ultimately, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 5.5% to $5.75. However, its adjusted EPS climbed 22%, which better aligns with its total returns of about 17% for the year.

Valuation wise, analysts believe Loblaw stock trades at a discount of about 17%. The stock also yields 1.4% to provide a base return, as the payout ratio is sustainable at about 23%. It’s set up to increase its dividend in May. At about $116 per share, it trades at a fair price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 16.6 versus its long-term normal P/E of about 16.7.

Last fiscal year, Metro raised revenues by 3.3% to $18.9 billion, and its gross profits rose 3.5% to almost $3.8 billion, while its operating expense climbed 2.8% to $2.5 billion. Ultimately, its diluted EPS increased by 5.4% to $3.51. However, its adjusted EPS climbed 11%, which aligned with its total returns of about 13% for the year.

Analysts believe Metro stock trades at a discount of about 10%. The stock also yields 1.7%, after hiking its dividend by 9.8% in January. Its payout ratio is expected to be sustainable at about 28% this year. At below $70 per share, it trades at a fair P/E of about 17.4 versus its long-term normal P/E of about 16.9.

Another retail stock that you might look into is one like Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A). Because it sells a chunk of durable goods, it tends to do poorly during recessions, at which time it may be good to accumulate shares on the cheap. For example, during the pandemic recession, the stock fell more than 40% from peak to trough. However, in a year, it managed to double investors’ money from the pandemic market bottom.

At about $164 per share, the dividend stock trades at a forward P/E of about 9.4. This is a discount of about 25% from its long-term normal valuation. It offers a higher dividend yield of 4.2%, which is sustainable on an expected payout ratio of about 40% this year.

On one hand, Canadian Tire may do badly in a recession. On the other hand, it could make a big comeback in an economic expansion phase post-recession.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With a Tax Refund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a tax refund coming your way, these two TSX stocks could provide you with stellar long-term income…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Industrial Stocks That Keep Canada’s Economy Going

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three industrial stocks with solid fundamentals are safer options in the current market environment and should add stability to your…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Buy TSX Stocks for Anyone New to Investing

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are ideal for beginners.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Cruise Ship Retirement Is a Hoax. Invest Instead!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees considering a cruise ship retirement may want to double check the math. If you're truly worried about income, invest…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Create $10,000 in Annual Income in 15 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's completely possible to achieve $10,000 in annual passive income, you just have to be smart and consistent with a…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

These three top Canadian dividend stocks provide not only incredible dividend income over time but also capital-appreciation upside.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Ideal Stocks to Buy in a Bearish Market

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their low-risk businesses and stable cash flows, these three Canadian stocks are ideal buys for risk-averse retirees.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Powerhouses to Buy for Reliable Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Are you seeking passive income? These three Canadian stocks are reliable investments for generate steady income.

Read more »