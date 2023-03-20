Home » Investing » Retirees: Cruise Ship Retirement Is a Hoax. Invest Instead!

Retirees: Cruise Ship Retirement Is a Hoax. Invest Instead!

Retirees considering a cruise ship retirement may want to double check the math. If you’re truly worried about income, invest instead.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Have you seen the phrase “cruise ship retirement” as you scroll through your newsfeed? The claim is that with mortgage rates rising higher, inflation in everything from food to utilities going up, retirees might want to consider the “cheaper” option of retiring … on a cruise ship.

Yes, this claim is real

The claim that retirees can indeed retire on a cruise ship and pay far less has been going around the internet for the last few months. On the surface, doesn’t it just sound amazing? Retirees can hop from ship to ship, their meals and lifestyle completely paid for upfront, and just travel the world in style.

But as with most things, this could be just another item that’s too good to be true.

While there are certainly long-term options for retirees to consider on a cruise ship, with some cruise lines boasting more or less permanent options, there are many things to consider — chief among them, of course, is cost.

If you want to sign up for a lease that will last years, it will certainly cost you. One “resident” purchased a 12-year lease for a 274-foot room, according to CNBC, at a price of US$300,000! Even if you were to do this on a multi-month basis rather than multi-year, which is optional for many cruise lines, it would still cost any where from US$3,500 to US$10,000 per month, according to some sources. That could be US$120,000 per year, which certainly adds up to far more than owning a home as the years go on.

Should you give up your retirement dreams?

Is this something you want do? While living on a cruise ship sounds neat, if you’re considering it as a cheaper option than living in one location, don’t. It’s certainly going to add up quickly over the years, and what’s more, you’ll be away from family, your doctors, and even just a regular routine.

Instead, if you’re truly looking at this as an option to save money, I would consider investing instead. Don’t make some outlandish purchase in a cruise ship residency. Don’t even consider a time share, a second property, or that boat you’ve been eyeing. These are items that don’t hold value.

What does? Investing. Sure, right now that doesn’t seem to be the case. But, overall, the stock market trends upwards. Look back on decades of data to consider this. And if you’re worried as a retiree that you don’t have that much of a future to look forward to, think again.

The average Canadian retires at age 64, as of writing. Yet they live to be around 82 years old. That’s almost 20 years of investing ahead of you and likely even more than that — years where you could be growing your income and not have to worry about some major purchase you bought the decade before.

An investment I’d choose

I mentioned it earlier, but one of the biggest challenges to being on a cruise ship full time would potentially be medical care. And this is where I would invest for steady income. NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is therefore a strong option for retirees who need income now and in the future.

NorthWest stock offers a dividend yield at 8.64% as of writing. It has a 14-year average lease agreement, with 97% occupancy. NorthWest stock offers healthcare properties around the world for diverse income from multiple sources. And healthcare is here to stay and will continue to grow, as the world expands and ages.

So, don’t ditch your life on land for a life at sea. If you’re a retiree truly concerned about savings, I would suggest investing in a company like NorthWest stock every time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With a Tax Refund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a tax refund coming your way, these two TSX stocks could provide you with stellar long-term income…

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest in Retail Stocks When Everyone’s Talking About a Recession

| Kay Ng

Canadian retail stocks like grocery stores provide stable performance. If you like more yield, you can seek an entry point…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Industrial Stocks That Keep Canada’s Economy Going

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three industrial stocks with solid fundamentals are safer options in the current market environment and should add stability to your…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Buy TSX Stocks for Anyone New to Investing

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are ideal for beginners.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Create $10,000 in Annual Income in 15 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's completely possible to achieve $10,000 in annual passive income, you just have to be smart and consistent with a…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

These three top Canadian dividend stocks provide not only incredible dividend income over time but also capital-appreciation upside.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Ideal Stocks to Buy in a Bearish Market

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their low-risk businesses and stable cash flows, these three Canadian stocks are ideal buys for risk-averse retirees.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Powerhouses to Buy for Reliable Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Are you seeking passive income? These three Canadian stocks are reliable investments for generate steady income.

Read more »