Home » Investing » Buy Alert: 2 Top-Dog Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows

Buy Alert: 2 Top-Dog Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows

Telus and Nutrien are terrific dividend stocks that you shouldn’t fear if they sink further.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

Broader stock markets took a sigh of relief on Monday, as investors await the U.S. Fed’s next big decision. Indeed, the U.S. regional banking scare caught many by surprise. With a data-dependent Fed ready to continue its fight against inflation, the million-dollar question remains whether the U.S. banking sector’s weak legs are enough to justify some sort of pause, at least over the nearer term.

Tune into any financial television show and you’re likely to hear opinions on what the Fed will do next. Whether the Fed hikes 25 bps, 50 bps, or 0 bps, long-term investors don’t need to make too much of the matter. At the end of the day, how much the Fed hikes will mean less in the grander scheme of things if you are, in fact, a long-term investor and not a trader.

Arguably, a slower pace of rate hikes (or a lack of one in March) could induce a bit more investor anxiety. If it does, I think investors should view any excessively negative market action as more of an opportunity and less of a red flag. Indeed, long-term investors can afford to be more opportunistic when events swing markets wildly in both directions.

In this piece, we’ll check out two dividend stocks that are at fresh 52-week lows. If coming Fed data and banking sector volatility continue to weigh down markets, I’d not hesitate to average down as shares continue their tumble.

Long-term investors know that bull markets are born after the bear has worked its course. As dividend duds sink further into the abyss, their yields will swell, and could draw the attention of income-oriented investors seeking the best of both worlds: capital gains and dividend (growth).

Currently, Telus (TSX:T) and Nutrien (TSX:NTR) look intriguing.

Telus

Telus is a well-run telecom titan whose shares recently flirted with 52-week lows of $26 and change per share. Monday’s bullish session gave the name lift, but there’s still a long way to go if Telus stock is to return to new heights. The stock is down around 20% from its peak. And I do think this peak can be hit within the next two years, even with a recession on the horizon.

At the end of the day, Telus is a growth-driven telecom that’s ready to capitalize on the Canadian 5G boom. A recession could slow the pace of the boom. But longer term, I still think Telus represents one of the best income growth opportunities on the TSX. Whether or not the Fed slows its fight against inflation, Telus is a great pick-up while its yield is around 5.3%. That’s considerably more yield than you’d get historically. And this payout can help you fight off lingering inflation.

My takeaway? Be ready to pounce if markets slip again on the back of Fed news.

Nutrien

Nutrien is a top dog in 2022 that slowed down in recent quarters. The stock’s off around 28% from its 2022 high. Undoubtedly, high fertilizer prices will not last forever. And though the best quarters are in the rear-view, there’s still room for Nutrien to continue delivering historically impressive quarters.

At 5.1 times trailing price-to-earnings, I’d argue that a more significant pullback in agricultural commodities is baked in. As a result, I’d not hesitate to buy the dip in the name if you’re an income investor who seeks lowly correlated returns over the long haul.

The 2.83% dividend yield may be modest, but it’s poised to keep growing at an impressive rate from here. Longer term, look for a growing population to call for higher crop yields, and with that, more demand for fertilizers like potash.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Tips to Make More Money Investing

| Kay Ng

You can make more money by avoiding losers. Populate your diversified stock portfolio with quality dividend stocks!

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy in March 2023?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy in March 2023? Prospective investors should take a closer look at what Fortis…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on the TSX

| Tony Dong

These dividend-paying stocks tend to be less volatile than the overall market.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Stop Hoarding Cash! Buy 281 Shares of This Stock Instead to Get $955.40 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Timing isn't everything, but when the market is down this much, it can certainly help you achieve your investment goals…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Buy 442 Shares of This Stock for a Shot at $12,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You should never put everything in one stock. But by drip-feeding into this dividend stock, you can create major passive…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Kay Ng

Any investor with long-term capital to spare could consider these solid dividend stocks with +5% yields that are on sale.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks Under $15 Per Share

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming TSX stocks trading for less than a cheap bottle of wine are excellent buying opportunities right now.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Down 50% From All-Time Highs, Is Adentra Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Adentra stock has surged more than 1,000% in the last 12 years. But ADEN stock is also down 50% from…

Read more »