Home » Investing » Stop Hoarding Cash! Buy 281 Shares of This Stock Instead to Get $955.40 in Annual Passive Income

Stop Hoarding Cash! Buy 281 Shares of This Stock Instead to Get $955.40 in Annual Passive Income

Timing isn’t everything, but when the market is down this much, it can certainly help you achieve your investment goals a lot sooner.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

There are likely so many Canadians who currently continue to hoard their cash rather than investing it. What’s frustrating is that many Canadians may actually have it in an investing account! Whether it’s a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) or anything else, why have it there if you’re not investing?

There is no good answer. Instead, stop hoarding your cash and see this market for what it is: an opportunity. In fact, it’s an opportunity to get some of the best passive income you’ve been dreaming of!

Deals on deals

Think of this downturn as a fire sale rather than a crash. Just as your favourite clothing lines might go on sale once in a while, every decade, the market also goes on sale. As the economy struggles, stocks plunge, and you can buy them for a steal.

This is especially beneficial if you want to lock in some great deals on passive-income stocks. What was once a yield at around 3% might suddenly be 5%! While the amount you get per share is the same, it costs far less to purchase those shares.

An example

Let’s look at the example of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). CIBC stock traded at $82.83 at its 52-week high. It now trades at just $56.49 as of writing. This means it’s certainly on sale for long-term investors.

In fact, CIBC stock is a great example of a deal you could buy today. CIBC stock is one of those TSX stocks that has been around for decades. It’s also a Dividend Aristocrat, increasing its dividend year after year for over 25 years. And it is a Big Six bank. It’s a great time to buy the stock.

Canadian banks have provisions for loan losses. Even with loan repayments down, CIBC has enough left on the side to recover to pre-fall prices within about a year. You can see this by looking to past performance.

Create massive income for life!

Now, if you want to create passive income that will last a lifetime, now is the time. CIBC stock is a great example, and I can also show you the difference in what you would get.

If you’re sitting on about $15,000, let’s see how much you could get in passive income now, as opposed to 52-week highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCY
CM: 52-week highs$82.83181$3.40$615.40quarterly
CM: Today$53.39281$3.40$955.40quarterly

As you can see, you can get an additional 100 shares buying today rather than 52-week highs. Further, you get an additional $340 each year! And you get that all for the same investment — just done at a different time.

Bottom line

While timing isn’t everything, it can certainly be something when you buy during a downturn. While we haven’t entered a recession yet, CIBC stock provides a great example as to why investing when the market is down is a great option to consider. When the market recovers, and it will, you’ll be sitting on 100 extra shares (or more) that will lead you closer to your savings goals far sooner.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Tips to Make More Money Investing

| Kay Ng

You can make more money by avoiding losers. Populate your diversified stock portfolio with quality dividend stocks!

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy in March 2023?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy in March 2023? Prospective investors should take a closer look at what Fortis…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: 2 Top-Dog Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows

| Joey Frenette

Telus and Nutrien are terrific dividend stocks that you shouldn't fear if they sink further.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on the TSX

| Tony Dong

These dividend-paying stocks tend to be less volatile than the overall market.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Buy 442 Shares of This Stock for a Shot at $12,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You should never put everything in one stock. But by drip-feeding into this dividend stock, you can create major passive…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Kay Ng

Any investor with long-term capital to spare could consider these solid dividend stocks with +5% yields that are on sale.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks Under $15 Per Share

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming TSX stocks trading for less than a cheap bottle of wine are excellent buying opportunities right now.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Down 50% From All-Time Highs, Is Adentra Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Adentra stock has surged more than 1,000% in the last 12 years. But ADEN stock is also down 50% from…

Read more »