Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Until I Die

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Until I Die

Are you looking for alternative income source? Here are two dividend stocks that you can buy for the long term to earn tax-free passive income.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

When planning your investment, know what you seek from it. For example, are you looking to generate wealth or passive income? Once you know what you want from your money, you can plan your investments accordingly. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a great tool to let your investment grow tax free. If you seek to earn passive income for a very long time, regularly buying stocks of Dividend Aristocrats can help you generate a sizeable amount of tax-free passive income. 

Two dividend stocks to buy

The average person works for 40-45 years from age 20 to 65. If you are in your mid-30s, you have another 25 years to get income before you retire. Let’s say you are at the peak of your career and have been investing aggressively in growth stocks. But it is time to start accumulating dividend stocks in your TFSA for a sizeable passive income. 

If you are looking for stocks that can sustain you for the next 25-30 years and continue paying dividends, here are two options:

It is not possible to forecast any company’s 20-30-year future. But these stocks have strong cash flows and a conducive market environment that could help them pay dividends for a long time.  

Canadian Utilities

Historical performance does not guarantee future returns, but Canadian Utilities’s 51-year dividend-paying history shows the company’s business and financial efficiency. The company has a utility segment, wherein it transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It also has an electricity infrastructure segment, where it produces electricity and stores industrial water, and a retail energy segment. It is increasing its exposure to green energy and has acquired Suncor Energy’s wind and solar power-producing facilities. 

Over the years, electricity demand and prices have increased. This scenario is likely to continue for another decade or two as dependence on electricity grows. Canadian Utilities has the infrastructure to tap this demand. It is also expanding its infrastructure without adding significant debt to its balance sheet. Its adjusted earnings are more than sufficient to repay maturing debt and fund capital spending and dividend payments. 

Canadian Utilities is investing in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and decarbonization of fuel to benefit from the EV and green hydrogen revolution. It commissioned two hydrogen projects in Australia to support fleets of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. These projects could bring in future cash flows for Canadian Utilities. 

BCE stock 

Another dividend stock worth buying is BCE (TSX:BCE). As the largest telecom operator in Canada, BCE has an edge in the 5G race. The fifth-generation (5G) technology is setting the stage for autonomous vehicles and smart cities. The 5G revolution is several times bigger opportunity than 4G and can generate cash flows for the next several years.

BCE has a record of paying regular dividends for more than 50 years and growing it at an average rate of 5% for the last 13 years. Its history shows that the telco can efficiently pass on the cash flows from 5G subscriptions to shareholders while managing debt. 

How to invest in the two dividend stocks 

Investing is all about timing, and timing the market is not possible. But you can remove the need for timing the market by investing a small amount monthly in the two stocks. 

So, if you invest $250 each in the two stocks every month, you can average out your purchase price as the market moves. In a bear market, you will benefit from a higher number of shares. In a bull market, you will benefit from the higher value of your portfolio. 

And you can either withdraw the dividend amount when finances are low or reinvest the dividend when finances are good. You can use the dividend money to buy higher-yield dividend stocks, growth stocks, or exchange-traded funds

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Tips to Make More Money Investing

| Kay Ng

You can make more money by avoiding losers. Populate your diversified stock portfolio with quality dividend stocks!

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy in March 2023?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy in March 2023? Prospective investors should take a closer look at what Fortis…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: 2 Top-Dog Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows

| Joey Frenette

Telus and Nutrien are terrific dividend stocks that you shouldn't fear if they sink further.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on the TSX

| Tony Dong

These dividend-paying stocks tend to be less volatile than the overall market.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Stop Hoarding Cash! Buy 281 Shares of This Stock Instead to Get $955.40 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Timing isn't everything, but when the market is down this much, it can certainly help you achieve your investment goals…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Buy 442 Shares of This Stock for a Shot at $12,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You should never put everything in one stock. But by drip-feeding into this dividend stock, you can create major passive…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Kay Ng

Any investor with long-term capital to spare could consider these solid dividend stocks with +5% yields that are on sale.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks Under $15 Per Share

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming TSX stocks trading for less than a cheap bottle of wine are excellent buying opportunities right now.

Read more »