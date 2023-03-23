Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the End of March

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the End of March

These dividend stocks all have earnings coming up that could see share prices rise higher, so get in on a deal and higher dividend while you can.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.

Image source: Getty Images

It seems as though we’ve pushed back recession fears slightly by a few months, according to economists. Last year, they expected an official recession by late 2022, or early 2023, in the first quarter. But now, economists have changed their minds.

It could be mid-2023 when we see a “moderate” recession, according to experts. That means now is a great time to prepare. Before the end of March, we’ll see quarterly results come in for most companies on the TSX today. Therefore, you should be able to identify some companies that are worth your time during a recession, and others that may not be.

Today, I’m going to focus on dividend stocks. Those you will want to buy before the end of March, and even before earnings come out when you could see shares rise higher, preventing you from getting a deal.

NorthWest REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) earnings will come out on Mar. 31. This is certainly a company I would grab onto before earnings come in and send the company potentially moving higher.

NorthWest stock is a solid long-term buy that remains in value territory, trading at just 7.7 times earnings as of writing. Shares are down 38% in the last year alone, reaching 52-week lows in recent days. This, however, means you can bring in an incredibly high dividend yield at 8.91% as of writing.

Why buy this among dividend stocks? NorthWest stock is a strong long-term buy. Even with high interest rates and inflation, it’s a solid company given its focus on healthcare properties. So I would certainly consider it before earnings come out March 31.

Constellation Software

Another strong choice for both long-term growth and income is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). True, the dividend yield is small at 0.23%. However, that comes to $5.37 per share annually, so it adds up if you make a larger investment and hold long term.

And that’s exactly what I would do, with earnings coming out March 29. The company should continue to see stable growth to add to the high 1,783% in the last decade. It simply has a strong investment strategy, acquiring smaller software companies and providing them with what they need to succeed. Then, collecting the profits.

Constellation stock might not be what you think of when it comes to dividend stocks, but it should be. It’s also a solid long-term tech stock you won’t regret owning before the end of March.

Inovalis REIT

Finally, if you want some serious passive income, even if for a short period, it might be a good time to consider Inovalis REIT (TSX:INO.UN) among your dividend stocks. The REIT offers a substantial 11.06% dividend yield, translating to $0.41 per share annually.

Now this, of course, means shares are super cheap at $3.62. What’s more, it invests on a global scale, mostly in Germany and France, providing diverse revenue outside Canada that investors can lock into.

Now I’ll grant you, this might be the riskiest of options given shares are down 62% in the last year. But if you’re in to collect cash from dividend stocks, you could be buying at the best opportunity. A year from now, your shares may zoom to what they once were, providing substantial returns and income in the meantime.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks for High-Yield Income Each Month

| Sneha Nahata

Are you seeking passive income? Consider investing in these high-yield TSX dividend stocks now.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks for Beginner Investors in March 2023

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor looking for great dividend stocks to buy? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets

| Brian Paradza, CFA

You can create a robust monthly dividend income portfolio around SmartCentres REIT, and another top passive income play today.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Andrew Walker

These TSX industry leaders look cheap today and pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Yields of 5% or More

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are five of the best dividend stocks Canadian investors can buy to boost their passive income in the current…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Looking for $200/Month in Alternative Income? Buy 2,000 Shares of This Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a renewable energy-focused monthly dividend stock you can buy now to create a reliable source of alternative income in…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Puja Tayal

This glorious dividend stock is a buy in all market situations. It not only gives you market returns but also…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Volatility Stocks for Smoother Sailing

| Tony Dong

These two TSX picks have been historically less volatile than the overall market.

Read more »