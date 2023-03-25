Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 1 Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 1 Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Investors may be uncomfortable in market downturns, but try to stay the course and focus on the long term to reap the rewards.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock market

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market has been discouraging for investors recently. In the last 12 months, the Canadian and U.S. stock markets have declined approximately 13%.

XIU Chart

XIU and SPY data by YCharts

Let’s recall that the ups and downs of the market are dictated, at a high level, by the ups and downs of the economic cycle. More accurately speaking, the stock market tends to run ahead of the economic cycle. The economic cycle occurs in a sequence of expansion, peak, contraction, trough, and recovery. Currently, we appear to be at the peak of an economic cycle that could be rolling over into a contraction phase that could turn into a recession. Particularly, inflation has been relatively high that is being countered by higher interest rates, which, in turn, has resulted in bond and stock prices falling.

The banking crisis, which started from the failure of some U.S. regional banks, paints a gloomy picture for the economy. The crisis increases the likelihood of a U.S. recession, which increases the probability of a recession occurring in Canada, because the U.S. is Canada’s largest trading partner.

While this sounds depressing, it’s the perfect time to reiterate the importance of focusing on investing for the long haul. Through economic cycles, the stock market tends to go up. Both the Canadian and U.S. stock markets have gone up in the last 10 years, as shown in the graph below. For reference, according to Investopedia, the average U.S. economic cycle has been about 5.5 years since 1950.

XIU Chart

XIU and SPY data by YCharts

This is why we encourage long-term investing. By staying invested and perhaps even investing more (within one’s capability) in a market downturn, we will participate in the inevitable bull market that will eventually come after a bear market.

Here is one top Canadian stock that’s worthy to be considered for buying and holding forever.

TD stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is down about 25% in the last 12 months, underperforming the market. At $77.28 per share at writing, the quality Canadian bank stock is undervalued by about 23% according to the analyst consensus 12-month price target. As well, it offers a solid dividend yield of close to 5%.

TD Bank has a long history of paying dividends since 1857. Its payout ratio was about 43% of its adjusted earnings last year. Additionally, it has $73.5 billion of retained earnings. Therefore, the bank stock has plenty of buffer to protect its dividend.

The blue-chip stock could very well continue to be weighed down in a potential recessionary scenario. However, investors must pull the trigger at one point. No one knows where the bottom may be. We can only guess.

Instead of investing in a lump sum, it’s more rational and also cautious to build a position over time. For example, you can buy a certain amount every month or every few months. You can even buy, say, $25 a week, if you don’t mind the hassle, through commission-free platforms like Wealthsimple.

Ensure your portfolio is diversified. Here are some of the best Canadian stocks to buy in a downturn.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

5 Steps to Making $500 in Monthly Passive Income in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generating monthly passive income isn't as hard as it sounds. Here are 5 steps to start making $500 every month.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

3 Passive-Income Ideas to Build Long-Term Wealth

| Kay Ng

Set up to earn multiple passive-income streams to complement your active income. Dividend stocks are an excellent way to start.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? 3 Places to Invest for March 2023

| Kay Ng

New investors should regularly save and invest according to their risk tolerance and financial goals. Here are three places to…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

Debt-Riddled Canadians: 4 Steps to Manage Your Finances and Grow Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are so many Canadians drowning in debt. Follow these steps, and you could get out of it before you…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Make Your Recession Watchlist Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These long-term stocks offer immense value for TFSA investors looking to create immense returns coming out of a recession.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 23

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to assess how the high interest rate environment could affect the economy…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Young TSX Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Youth means nothing when you plan to hold strong companies long term. These two TSX stocks should therefore be first…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy for Peace of Mind (and a Crazy-Good Deal)

| Vineet Kulkarni

2 TSX stocks that could outperform in the long term.

Read more »