Home » Investing » Here’s Why Smart Investors Are Buying Bombardier Stock Hand Over Fist

Here’s Why Smart Investors Are Buying Bombardier Stock Hand Over Fist

Bombardier stock jumped 16% in a week amid a bearish market. What caused investors to buy this stock hand over fist?

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph

Image source: Getty Images

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock jumped more than 25% year to date, outperforming the TSX Composite Index, which corrected 5% after a brief recovery earlier this year. The business jet maker is a contrarian stock moving against the market as its turnaround story materializes. The debt-laden Bombardier expects to witness positive earnings per share in the coming years after years of losses from a failed passenger aircraft. 

Three things are driving Bombardier’s stock price: 

  • Growing business jet orders 
  • Expansion of aftermarket services 
  • Accelerated debt repayment 

Bombardier’s increased 2025 guidance drove the stock up 16.5% in a week, reversing the 17.5% bear market dip caused by the U.S. banking crisis. This performance shows that Bombardier stock is not immune to the macroeconomic environment, but company-specific factors are driving growth for the mid-cap ($5.6 billion market cap) stock. 

Bombardier’s growing business jet orders 

Bombardier saw an increase in business jet orders in 2022. Its order backlog rose by 21% to $14.8 billion from $12.2 billion in 2021. The orders jumped due to lower pre-owned business jets and increased usage of business jets.

Bombardier brought its Challenger 3500 jet into service in September 2022 and launched its Defense business wherein it offers special-mission Challenger and Global business jets. The company has introduced the Global 8000 aircraft, which it expects to enter into service in 2025. 

A well-thought out product roadmap and its successful implementation are the cornerstones of a turnaround company. Bombardier expects to increase its aircraft deliveries from 123 in 2022 to 138 in 2023 and 150 in 2025. 

Bombardier’s aftermarket services 

An important part of Bombardier’s turnaround plan is increasing focus on aftermarket maintenance services. Why is it important? Revenue from aircraft delivery depends on the demand environment. But maintenance costs increase depending on the aircraft’s age and usage, bringing in regular cash flow. 

Last year, Bombardier opened several new service centres across different countries. With this, the company expects to capture aftermarket service contracts for 50% of its aircraft by 2025 from 41% in 2022. The aftermarket service segment will grow in line with its business jet orders. 

Accelerated debt repayment 

While the aircraft orders and aftermarket services are operational angles, the key driver of Bombardier’s stock price is its accelerated debt repayment. A $10 billion debt pile before 2020 pushed the company towards bankruptcy. Its past attempts to reduce debt failed. But the change in the CEO in 2020 set the plane maker on the path to recovery. 

The company sold all its capital-heavy businesses and used that money to reduce its debt by 45%. At the end of 2022, its long-term debt stood at $5.9 billion, with no debt maturities up to March 2025. It aims to reduce its adjusted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to 2.0x–2.5x.

Given its 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.6 billion, the company might reduce its net debt by another $500 million to $1 billion to achieve its guided ratio. Lower debt leaves more earnings per share for shareholders. 

Is Bombardier’s growth sustainable? 

Bombardier stock is currently in a high-growth phase, beating its target as part of recovery from near bankruptcy. It is trading closer to its 52-week high. Is this growth sustainable, and is now a good time to buy the stock? 

Turnaround stocks have the potential to give decent capital appreciation for three to five years, and this is the first year for Bombardier. 

While rising interest rates and slowing business activity play a role in Bombardier’s outlook, the business jet landscape is changing. The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals and growing desire for safety, convenience, and privacy are driving business jet demand. Business aviation is becoming accessible with the evolution of new ownership models like fractional and charter businesses. Then, there is the retirement of older and introduction of more fuel-efficient models. 

Instead of buying the stock at its high, add it to your watch list and buy it in the next bear momentum market. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Despite a pullback in the market, there are still plenty of dividend stocks paying big income to buy. Here’s a…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

My 3 Top TSX Portfolio Holdings Going Into April 2023

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX stocks to add to your portfolio in April 2023? Here are my three top holdings!

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends – Enbridge or BCE Stock?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable market conditions, higher dividend yield, and cheaper valuation, I am more bullish on Enbridge.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian REITs to Buy While They’re Still Undervalued

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian REITs have attractive growth potential and are trading undervalued, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Better Bank Buy: Bank of Montreal or Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia trade near 12-month lows. Are these bank stocks oversold?

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

3 TSX Stocks to Buy in the Current Market Dip

| Puja Tayal

The market dip from the U.S. banking crisis has created an opportunity to buy three fundamentally strong stocks before they…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 TSX Mining Stocks to Buy as Gold Prices Surge Past $2,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Bullish on gold? Investing in quality mining and royalty stocks such as Barrick Gold is a solid bet in 2023.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Enbridge?

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks are under pressure. Is Suncor or Enbridge now oversold?

Read more »