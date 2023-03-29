Home » Investing » 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Shares I’d Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Shares I’d Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

Dirt-cheap dividend stocks should be evaluated more thoroughly than their more stable counterparts for long-term dividend sustainability.

Discounted dividend stocks are attractive, thanks to the high yield. But if you can buy dividend stocks that are both discounted and undervalued, you may also benefit from their eventual recovery. You can further fine-tune your choices for dividend stocks you can hold long term and start a passive income you can rely upon for years. Multiple stocks check all these boxes, and two of them stand out from the rest.

A bank stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) is different from the Big Six bank stocks that most investors flock to, but there is one trait it shares with its larger peers: healthy dividends. The bank has been growing its payouts for over three decades, making it one of the oldest Dividend Aristocrats in Canada.

The yield is usually not attractive, but since the stock is heavily discounted right now, the yield has grown to a decent level. The 41% discount has pushed the yield up by over 5.2%. The price-to-earnings ratio has also become attractive and is currently at seven, making it more undervalued than the Big Six banks.

The bank also has a great history regarding the payout ratio. In the last decade, the payout ratio has remained below 44% and is currently 36.4%. It’s also not a completely lost cause from a capital-appreciation perspective. Even though it doesn’t grow similarly to the Big Six banks (consistently), the cyclical growth can be pretty decent when the market conditions are right.

A REIT

PRO REIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is a small-cap real estate investment trust (REIT) that’s currently discounted and undervalued. It’s trading at a 20% discount from its last peak (24% from the pre-pandemic peak), and the price-to-earnings ratio is at 4.3 right now. Even though it’s pretty modest, the slump has pushed the dividend yield up to an attractive level of 7.6%.

The REIT has been around for over a decade, and even though the stock suffered a significant decline in its early years, it has been relatively stable since 2014. This stability is one factor that makes it a healthy long-term holding. The dividend history of this REIT doesn’t endorse its selection as a long-term dividend holding, since the REIT slashed its payouts in 2020.

But it was a pragmatic decision. It allowed the REIT to afford its dividends better; consequently, the payout ratio has reached a very healthy level (31.4% right now).

Since the REIT has already slashed its payouts, there is a decent probability that it may not do so again in the near future, and if the REIT starts growing its dividends to reach the former level, you may enjoy a significant increase in the dividend income.

Foolish takeaway

Long-term and sustainable passive income can be an essential element of your retirement planning. The more you can rely upon your dividend income to augment/supplement your pensions, the less you will have to rely upon your savings or retrieving capital invested in these or other companies/assets.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Western Bank. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

