Home » Investing » Better Buy in April 2023: Bank Stocks or Energy Stocks?

Better Buy in April 2023: Bank Stocks or Energy Stocks?

Bank stocks and energy stocks are some of the most sought-after assets, but which is the better buy heading into April?

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

While energy stocks have outperformed many other sectors of the economy in recent years, the Canadian banking sector has a longer track record for reliability. As of this writing, neither industry is outpacing the other. Persistent inflation and rising interest rates finally began showing signs of their negative impact in recent weeks.

The US banking sector saw several bank stocks collapse under pressure. Naturally, Canadian bank stocks also took a hit due to the panic the situation created. With higher borrowing and living costs, demand for energy sector products has also taken a hit. Accordingly, Canadian energy stocks took a major hit.

While downturns typically worry investors, these situations also offer savvier investors the opportunity to invest in high-quality stocks at deep discounts. Today, I will discuss a top Canadian bank stock and top energy stock. If you have to choose between the two sectors, looking at these two might offer you a good perspective to make a well-informed decision.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) might not be the largest Canadian bank stock. However, if you are looking for a bargain in the industry, it might be a nimble pick for a volatile market.

The smallest in Canada’s Big Six Banks, the National Bank of Canada fared better than its larger peers amid the volatility caused by the faltering US banks. Since the larger banks have more substantial exposure to the US banking market, NA stock felt less of an impact due to the volatility.

As of this writing, NA stock trades for $93.90 per share, down by 10.4% from its 52-week high. Considering that many bank stocks are still in a bear market due to the US banking volatility, this is an impressive figure. Despite declining by over 9% from its March 8 high, it is up by 2.4% year to date. At current levels, it also boasts a juicy 4.13% dividend yield.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) is arguably one of the top companies to consider among Canadian energy stocks. The recent slip in oil prices and mounting economic pressure has not brought good news for the $54 billion market capitalization integrated energy company. While it is no longer the biggest operator in the Albertan energy patch, it is a solid energy stock in its own right.

Between issues in the broader economy and its damaged reputation due to unsafe operating conditions, Suncor stock has not had it easy. The assignment of a new CEO might yield better results for Suncor in terms of its reputation management. The company also has plans to reinforce its renewable energy portfolio to future-proof itself. However, the stock is still out of favour.

As of this writing, Suncor stock trades for $40.62 per share, down by 24.2% from its 52-week high and by 1.8% year to date.

Foolish takeaway

When it comes to choosing between the banking and energy sectors, it might be good to think about how long you plan to remain invested. If you want to buy and hold your investment for several decades, the energy sector might not be the best place to put your money to work.

The coming decade will likely see the world phase out the traditional energy industry for renewable energy. However, the banking sector might fare better as a longer-term investment.

Bank stocks are also quicker to bounce back from recessions. Though Canadian banks boast a longer track record than energy stocks. That said, solid energy stocks like Suncor could deliver greater returns in the short term as the economy recovers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

A TSX Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian Natural Resources stock is a much better bet compared to Suncor stock in March 2023.

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Index Down 6.6%: How to Take Advantage of the Sell-Off

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can focus on generating passive income from three high-yield energy stocks while waiting for oil demand and prices to…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Adam Othman

If you have $5,000 to invest, here are two TSX stocks you can buy and hold as part of your…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Enbridge?

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks are under pressure. Is Suncor or Enbridge now oversold?

Read more »

Increasing yield
Energy Stocks

Buy the Dip: 1 Blue-Chip Energy Stock With a Rising Dividend Yield

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is approaching deep-value territory, making it a top pick for Canadian value and income investors.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Could Cenovus Energy Stock Hit $30 This Year?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy Cenovus Energy stock now?

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend-paying TSX stocks such as Enbridge and two others offer investors the opportunity to generate passive income in 2023.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy in March 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the market on the cusp of a potential rebound, here are two undervalued stocks that should be on any…

Read more »