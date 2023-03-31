Home » Investing » 5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Don’t make the mistake of thinking all tech stocks are alike. These five have a strong future both behind and ahead of them.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

The fascination with increasingly intelligent AI chatboxes reflects the growing power of technology in our lives. Yet, some investors grimace just hearing the phrase tech stocks. I wouldn’t blame them. Tech stocks across the board recently fell and would not get up no matter what assistive device was deployed.

However, that means now is a strong time to invest in tech stocks that you can safely hold long term. And there are certainly a few. So without further ado, here are the industries and tech stocks I would buy and hold for the next decade.

The proven few

There are actually quite a few tech stocks I would invest in that have been around for more than a decade already. And they all have one major point in common: acquisitions.

Software companies that can identify smaller software companies that are essential providers are a game changer for these tech stocks. They’re able to identify what they need to make them stronger, without the heavy lifting, and simply acquire a smaller company to achieve that.

In fact, in the case of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A), that’s their entire business model. They acquire software for essential services like library software, subway system operations, and more and turn them around so they can thrive. Then, under the new brand name, they can bring in substantial revenue.

Then, there’s a company like Open Text (TSX:OTEX), which again has been around for decades. But the difference here is it’s a cloud-based data management company that provides outstanding cybersecurity as well. It has been acquiring and making major partnerships for years. Now, it’s acquiring more businesses to give these partnerships what they need from Open Text.

These three tech stocks are a great deal right now. Constellation stock is up 8.73% in the last year, and 1,795% in the last decade. CGI stock is up 25% in the last year, and 371% in the last decade. Finally, Open Text stock is actually down by 5% in the last year, but up 245% in the last decade.

Future growers

Then, there are the companies that may be newer, but certainly have a long growth path ahead of them. These again are in stable industries that will be around for decades to come. In this case, I would recommend Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) and WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

Kinaxis stock recently hit 52-week highs as the company soared past earnings estimates in the last quarterly report. What’s more, the supply-chain management software company continues to see its long-term contracts grow. It deals with small- to enterprise-level companies, providing stellar and diversified revenue that will continue to rise in the years to come. Especially in this time of ecommerce growth.

Then, there’s WELL stock, which is in the stable field of healthcare. Virtual healthcare, in particular, has seen immense growth since the pandemic. Despite the stock dropping into oblivion, it continued to see record-setting earnings results quarter after quarter. But it wasn’t until the latest quarter that WELL stock saw its shares improve again.

Kinaxis stock is now up 8% in the last year, and 1,297% since coming on the market in 2014. WELL stock is up 6% in the last year, and 2,738% since coming on the market in 2017.

Foolish takeaway

If you think tech stocks are doomed to failure, you’re making a huge mistake. While there are certainly some companies that aren’t going to do well in the years to come, and will certainly have to prove their worth, these tech stocks already have. So don’t worry about picking them up in a downturn. In fact, you’ll be thankful you did.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Kinaxis and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends CGI, Constellation Software, and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Investing in AI: 1 Cheap Tech Stock Poised for Growth

| Joey Frenette

Docebo is a little-known Canadian tech firm that's unlocking the power of next-generation AI technologies.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX tech stocks such as Neighbourly Pharmacy can help investors to turn a $100,000 investment into $1 million in…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Value Stocks to Buy in April

| Puja Tayal

The March dip is a synopsis of the mild recession banks anticipate as high interest rates trickles down. It is…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

If you've got $5,000 to invest, buying growth stocks like Lightspeed Commerce and Microsoft is a smart decision.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Tech Stocks

2 Easy TSX Stocks for Beginners in April 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

You don’t need to think twice about loading up on these two Canadian stocks in April.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity to Get Rich

| Kay Ng

Growth stocks are generally cheap now. So, this year is a good opportunity to shop for growth stocks, perhaps through…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks such as Dollarama and Chewy are well poised to deliver outsized gains to long-term investors.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy in March?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock has had a volatile run, but fundamentals are strong, and valuations are much lower after its 71% decline.

Read more »