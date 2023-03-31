Home » Investing » How Investors Can Build a $1 Million Portfolio in 12 Years

How Investors Can Build a $1 Million Portfolio in 12 Years

If you can handle it, you can certainly create a million-dollar portfolio in just 12 years, especially considering this dividend stock.

If you’re aiming to make a lot of money in a short period of time, as in 12 years, then it’s going to take one thing. That’s consistency – the consistency to continually invest what you can towards your future goal of, in this case, $1 million.

But it is possible! To get there, you need to choose the right dividend stock and the right amount to invest. By following these steps, you are more likely to meet your investment goal. You could, indeed, create a million-dollar portfolio in just 12 years.

Choose the right dividend stock

For this example, I’m going to look at Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). Slate is a great option because it trades in value territory, offers a high dividend yield, and provides exposure to grocery retail locations across the United States.

This is important, because as the company proved during the pandemic, groceries are essential items that will continue to be needed no matter what happens in the future. So that means you’ll continue to see cash flowing in. In this case, thanks in part to a 97% occupancy rate, coupled with long-term lease agreements.

Next, how much can you invest?

Now, I’m going to be doing the math here for you so that you can see how much you would need to invest on a consistent basis. However, you need to also take into consideration what’s right for you. There’s really only one way to do this, and that’s to see your financial advisor.

Your advisor will help you set up your investment portfolio so that’s it’s filled with a diverse set of investments. That includes everything from long-term conservative growth, to perhaps short-term passive income.

However, for the purpose of this example, we need to figure out how much we should invest specifically in Slate stock today, and over time, to reach the $1 million mark.

How much to make a million?

Again, I’ve done the heavy lifting here for you. However, it’s important to take into consideration what works for you. In this case, you need to first create a base investment, and then add to it over time. We’ll base this investment on the assumption that historical growth for Slate stock will continue at a similar pace. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 3% in share price and dividend.

YearShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear-end Shares OwnedYear-end Stock PriceNew Balance
19750.00$1.18$11,549.13$142,970.13$20,000.0012065.32$13.83$166,898.41
212065.32$1.22$14,720.44$182,228.74$20,000.0014545.01$14.25$207,235.70
314545.01$1.26$18,278.19$226,271.19$20,000.0017204.95$14.68$252,488.26
417204.95$1.29$22,269.46$275,680.39$20,000.0020062.41$15.12$303,255.04
520062.41$1.33$26,747.09$331,110.32$20,000.0023136.15$15.57$360,207.97
623136.15$1.37$31,770.34$393,294.62$20,000.0026446.60$16.04$424,100.86
726446.60$1.41$37,405.70$463,056.34$20,000.0030015.93$16.52$495,779.37
830015.93$1.46$43,727.74$541,318.84$20,000.0033868.31$17.01$576,192.22
933868.31$1.50$50,820.15$629,117.95$20,000.0038030.00$17.52$666,403.72
1038030.00$1.55$58,776.81$727,615.77$20,000.0042529.59$18.05$767,607.88
1142529.59$1.59$67,703.01$838,115.96$20,000.0047398.16$18.59$881,144.20
1247398.16$1.64$77,716.92$962,081.09$20,000.0052669.58$19.15$1,008,515.41

As you can see, you need to start out with 9,750 shares at today’s share price of $13.43. That’s a hefty investment at $130,942.50. From there, you would add $20,000 per year. Even so, that’s a total investment of $370,942.50 to end up with $1 million in just 12 years. I’d say it’s worth the investment, if you can make it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

