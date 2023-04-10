More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in April 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dream Industrial REIT could continue to shine after a 24% gain, while another top Canadian REIT's monthly payouts could yield…

Increasing yield
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are dividend stocks with high yields, and then there are these companies that offer substantial gains out of 2023.

Woman has an idea
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for one of the smartest dividend stocks to buy? Here’s a stellar pick to start with today and hold…

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Puja Tayal

Slow and steady wins the race. This stock beats the TSX with its steady dividend growth rate and price momentum.

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Want $800 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 8,889 Shares of This 1 Canadian Energy Stock Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian energy stock that can pay you monthly passive income for years to come.

Retirement
TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian TFSA investors can consider buying shares of undervalued companies such as EQB and Sun Life Financial in April 2023.

grow dividends
2 TSX Stocks With a Dividend Bump Coming

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are good prospects for income investors given their recent dividend hike announcements.

A meter measures energy use.
3 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy in Canada for April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

It's time to stay safe with high-quality TSX stocks with a proven track record.

