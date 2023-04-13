Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Under $4 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

1 Under $4 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

A stock that pays monthly dividends is a compelling buy in April 2023 for its absurdly low price and over-the-top yield.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
office buildings

Image source: Getty Images

Some income investors prefer to invest in stocks that pay monthly dividends instead of the typical quarterly payments. Besides the advantage of reinvesting the dividends 12 times a year, not four, for faster compounding of capital, you can incorporate the dividends into your monthly budget.

Several dividend-payers on the TSX have monthly payout frequencies, especially in the real estate sector or real estate investment trusts (REITs). An absurdly cheap but profitable option today is BTB (TSX:BTB.UN). At only $3.43 per share (-4.12% year to date), the REIT pays a generous 8.9% dividend.

An investment of $13,483.33 (3,931 shares) in BTB will produce $100 in monthly passive income. The $293.6 million real estate company owns and operates industrial, off-downtown core office, and necessity-based commercial properties across Canada. BTB’s thriving business and impressive financial results in 2022 make it a compelling investment prospect this month.

Exceptional opportunities

Last year was harsh for the housing market, including REITs, because of high inflation and rising interest rates. Samuel Sahn, Portfolio Manager at Public Real Estate Investments, said, “It’s the anticipation of rate hikes that hurts REITs most. With uncertainty around the cost of borrowing, it is very difficult for markets to assess the value of the underlying real estate owned by REITs.”

Sahn adds, “Rates hikes don’t necessarily even need to reverse to shift the valuation paradigm, they just need to moderate or stop going up and be more predictable.” However, the 2023 Global Public Real Estate Outlook Report by Hazelview Investments said tailwinds could materialize in 2023

The situation in the previous year was frustrating, although Corrado Russo, the Senior Managing Director, Investments & Head of Public Real Estate Investments, see exceptional opportunities in 2023: “The best long-term returns are generated when buying at discounts to intrinsic value and investor sentiment is at its lowest, both of which are true today.”

Well-rounded strategy

BTB is worth considering for its well-grounded strategy amid a globally challenging environment. Its President and CEO, Michel Leonard, said 2022 was marked by the formal implementation of management’s strategic repositioning announced in 2021. The REIT aims to accentuate its growth through geographic diversification and more focus on industrial properties (60% by 2026).

In the 12 months that ended December 31, 2022, rental revenue and net operating income (NOI) increased 19.1% and 25% year over year to $119.5 million and $70.4 million, respectively. BTB has strong fundamentals, as evidenced by the high collection rate (99.3% of invoiced rent on a cumulative basis for 2022).

Management said the quality of BTB’s portfolio and the selection of solid assets s the results and secured investors’ revenue in 2022. Around 60% of the acquired properties (Ottawa and Edmonton) in 2022 were industrial properties.

Since the plan is to acquire more of this property type going forward, management is aware of the challenges regarding resource consumption, pollutant emissions, and hazardous waste. Thus, the main objective in 2023 is to prepare BTB’s first ESG report.

Portfolio diversification

REITs aren’t typical core holdings in a stock portfolio but are perfect as second-liners. A real estate stock like BTB can help improve one’s diversification strategy while providing steady monthly cash onflows. Moreover, you get value for money at under $4 per share and fat dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Kay Ng

Investors should save a good portion of their investment portfolios for dividend stocks that they can rely on for growing…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and Boardwalk REIT (TSX:BEI.UN) are great high-yielding investments to play the long game.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Designed for Generational Wealth Creation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There isn't any reason you can't build wealth that lasts generations, as long as you choose proven stocks that have…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Invest in This 11.5 Percent Dividend Stock for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fiera stock is a top choice if you're seeking a high yield, but look to the past and you'll see…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 9.5%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties is a defensive REIT with a long history of dividend payments and a bright future.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Passive Income? Pick Up This Little-Known Dividend Stock

| Adam Othman

When it comes to dividend stocks, some little-known options can be just as powerful additions to your portfolio as well-known…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With Super-Safe Dividends

| Robin Brown

Do you want super-safe dividends that you don't have to worry about? Check out these solid TSX stocks for income…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Aditya Raghunath

While dividends are not a guarantee, there are a few safe stocks on the TSX that have a sustainable payout…

Read more »