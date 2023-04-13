Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 13

TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to the recent weakness in the U.S. consumer inflation numbers and the Bank of Canada’s policy decision.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian equities market maintained an upward trend on Wednesday, as investors welcomed the Bank of Canada’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. After rallying by as much as 172 points in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index erased some of its gains later during the volatile session to settle at 20,454, up 32 points from its previous closing.

Despite big losses in healthcare and consumer shares, healthy gains in other key market sectors like industrials, real estate, and mining drove the benchmark higher.

In its latest statement, the Canadian central bank revealed that the domestic economic growth in the March quarter looks stronger than earlier expected. However, it added the economic growth in the United States “is expected to slow considerably in the coming months, with particular weakness in sectors that are important for Canadian exports,” which remains a reason for worry.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Osisko Mining, Nuvei, TransAlta, and Element Fleet Management were the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they climbed at least 2.8% each.

In contrast, Bombardier, Brookfield Business Partners, BlackBerry, and Spin Master were the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they fell at least 3.6% each.

MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) slipped about 2% in the last session to $59.91 per share after its slightly weaker-than-expected February quarter results came out. During the quarter, the Canadian restaurant franchisor’s revenue jumped 104% year over year to $286 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $246.8 million by a significant margin.

However, MTY’s adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share missed Street’s expectation of $0.78 per share due mainly to higher interest on long-term debt, unrealized forex headwinds, and new acquisition-related transaction expenses. MTY stock now trades with 5% year-to-date gains.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Shaw Communications, and Shopify were the most active stocks on the Canadian exchange.

TSX today

Early Thursday morning, most commodity prices were trading on a slightly negative note, which could weigh on the main TSX index at the open today. While no key domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to watch the monthly wholesale inflation and weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. market this morning.

Overall, TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to the recent weakness in the U.S. consumer inflation numbers and the Bank of Canada’s policy decision.

On the corporate events front, Cogeco Communications will announce its latest quarterly results after the market closing bell on April 13. Bay Street analysts expect the Montréal-based telecommunication company to report quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share with $740.4 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MTY Food Group, Nuvei, Shopify, and Spin Master. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

3 Super-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that offer handsome growth prospects.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are superb for those seeking long-term growth from investment into basic materials, which will always remain…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Demetris Afxentiou

Identifying the best Canadian dividend stocks can be an overwhelming task. Here are three options that can be a retiree's…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Stocks for Beginners

RRSP and TFSA Prep: Get Ahead of a Downturn With These 3 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are all up year to date and due to climb higher if you need cash infused into…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

Recession Ready: How to Prepare if the Summer Gets Dire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't just prepare for this recession; prepare for any other downturns that come your way with these three steps.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

MEG Energy Stock Returned 1,400% in the Last 3 Years: What’s Next?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy MEG Energy stock?

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 5 Stocks for April 2023

| Robin Brown

Got $5,000 to invest right now? Here are five growth stocks that could double your money in five years or…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Easy TSX Stocks for Beginners in April 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Achieving a well-diversified portfolio doesn't need to be difficult. Here's a trio of easy TSX stocks for investors to consider…

Read more »