Home » Investing » Don’t Miss Out on This Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Get Rich

Don’t Miss Out on This Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Get Rich

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock provides a strong opportunity for investors to see their shares make them wealthy by buying and holding now and for decades.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

There are few times that stand out as times when you could pick up stocks and get seriously rich. But today, I’m going to show you just how to do that. No, not with some growth stock that could drop in the near future. But with proven results from a conservative stock.

Today, the stock I’m going to focus on is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM).

Why CIBC stock

That’s a fair question, considering that CIBC stock is down perhaps the most of the Canadian banks right now. Yet this is also precisely why I would pick it up. Here at Motley Fool, we don’t think about month-to-month performance. No, we think years, even decades ahead.

CIBC stock, therefore, is an excellent choice. The bank has provisions for loan losses that will see it out of this recession. You can look back on decades of recessions to show that this has been the case. In fact, CIBC stock usually comes out of recessions back to pre-fall highs within a year of hitting recession lows. That included the Great Recession as well.

While it’s true that it may struggle in the next few months, and even the next year, that still makes now a great time to buy. You can pick up CIBC stock for a steal and look forward to sustained growth as well as quick growth in the next year or so.

Look to the past for future performance

While we can’t guarantee anything, CIBC stock should still be around and perform similarly over the next few decades. So, we’re going to look at past performance and see what that might look like in the future.

Below, you’ll find a chart detailing the growth we’ve seen with CIBC stock over the last three decades. This won’t include reinvesting dividends but will show what $10,000 invested in 1993 could be worth today. Note, I’ve adjusted for the four stock splits as well.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCYTOTAL PORTFOLIO
CM – 1993$71,428$1.32$1,884.96Quarterly$10,000
CM – 2023$58357$3.40$1,213.8Quarterly$20,706

As you can see, your shares will more than double in that time, and reinvesting dividends would bring that even higher.

What could that look like?

Let’s look to the future. Let’s say you purchased CIBC stock today, down about 21% in the last year. You then see shares return to previous 52-week highs. From there, we see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, as with the last 30 years. Plus, the dividend has a CAGR of 3.2% in that time.

Here is what that could look like for shareholders in another three decades with that $10,000 investment.

Shares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueYear End Shares OwnedYear End Stock PriceNew Balance
172C$3.45C$592.57C$10,581.91180.16C$74.24C$13,375.19
180C$3.46C$622.04C$13,953.02187.97C$79.40C$14,925.38
187.97C$3.57C$670.38C$15,607.14195.97C$85.20C$16,696.69
195.97C$3.68C$721.29C$17,429.75203.99C$91.42C$18,648.61
203.99C$3.80C$774.82C$19,435.59212.02C$98.09C$20,796.94
212.02C$3.92C$831.07C$21,640.54220.03C$105.25C$23,158.72
220.03C$4.05C$890.08C$24,061.71228.03C$112.94C$25,752.30
228.03C$4.17C$951.95C$26,717.52235.99C$121.18C$28,597.44
235.99C$4.31C$1,016.73C$29,627.80243.92C$130.03C$31,715.41
243.92C$4.45C$1,084.49C$32,813.89251.79C$139.52C$35,129.12
251.79C$4.59C$1,155.32C$36,298.77259.6C$149.70C$38,863.20
259.6C$4.74C$1,229.29C$40,107.15267.35C$160.63C$42,944.16
267.35C$4.89C$1,306.47C$44,265.62275.01C$172.36C$47,400.54
275.01C$5.04C$1,386.95C$48,802.78282.6C$184.94C$52,263.02
282.6C$5.20C$1,470.79C$53,749.40290.09C$198.44C$57,564.60
290.09C$5.37C$1,558.09C$59,138.58297.48C$212.93C$63,340.80
297.48C$5.54C$1,648.92C$65,005.88304.77C$228.47C$69,629.76
304.77C$5.72C$1,743.38C$71,389.58311.95C$245.15C$76,472.55
311.95C$5.90C$1,841.54C$78,330.79319.01C$263.04C$83,913.29
319.01C$6.09C$1,943.51C$85,873.74325.96C$282.25C$91,999.41
325.96C$6.29C$2,049.38C$94,065.97332.78C$302.85C$100,781.93
332.78C$6.49C$2,159.23C$102,958.57339.48C$324.96C$110,315.65
339.48C$6.70C$2,273.18C$112,606.45346.05C$348.68C$120,659.50
346.05C$6.91C$2,391.32C$123,068.65352.49C$374.13C$131,876.79
352.49C$7.13C$2,513.77C$134,408.58358.79C$401.44C$144,035.59
358.79C$7.36C$2,640.62C$146,694.42364.97C$430.75C$157,209.02
364.97C$7.60C$2,772.00C$159,999.40371C$462.19C$171,475.66
371C$7.84C$2,908.03C$174,402.24376.9C$495.93C$186,919.96
376.9C$8.09C$3,048.82C$189,987.48382.67C$532.14C$203,632.64
382.67C$8.35C$3,194.51C$206,845.98388.3C$570.98C$221,711.17

By another 30 years, reinvesting that income could bring you a portfolio worth $221,711 with dividends included!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Road signs rerouting traffic
Bank Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over CIBC Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

CIBC stock may underperform the broader markets significantly given its exposure to mortgage loans in Canada.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Wandering Into Seriously Undervalued Prices?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is one of the better deals in the Big Six at these levels. Just ask the…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: TD Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two bank stocks have been in the news for not-so-favourable reasons, but which is worth the risk?

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Bank Stocks

Owe Big Taxes? How to Make Your Cash Back This Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Planning now could mean huge returns for next year, ones that could set you up to make up the cash…

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

My Top Beaten-Down Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade (Spoiler Alert: It’s TD Bank)

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is an intriguing dividend stock that long-term investors should consider buying and holding for the long…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

Is RBC Another Short Target?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RBC) is in a better position than its peers.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Bank Stocks

Is Now Actually the Perfect Time to Buy TD Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is worth a buy, despite TD stock being hit by recent short-seller concerns…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

1 TSX Financial Stock Holding Strong in the Banking Fiasco

| Vineet Kulkarni

Forget the contagion. This TSX financial stock will likely rocket soon.

Read more »