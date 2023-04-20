Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Help You Reach a New Retirement Goal of $1.7 Million

3 Stocks to Help You Reach a New Retirement Goal of $1.7 Million

If your retirement dreams are to hit $1.7 million, these three stocks can certainly help you to get started.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy retirement

Image source: Getty Images

Many Canadians continue to believe they need to save up more and more for retirement. From 2020 alone, the amount Canadians think they need has increased 20% to $1.7 million!

Now it’s definitely debatable whether you need that much. But hey, with inflation, interest rates, and the payments and loans you make along the way, it’s a solid goal. Yet, how do you get there?

Today, I’m going to look at three stocks that could certainly help investors reach their retirement goal of $1.7 million over time.

Hydro One

If you want a solid producer, then you want a utility company. And one of the best deals out there is Hydro One (TSX:H). Hydro One stock is still in the early days when it comes to being on the TSX today. However, look at its peers and the plans for expansions and this stock could certainly climb high in the next few years and even decades.

Hydro One stock continues to be the largest energy producer for the most populated province in Canada, namely Ontario. As it continues to expand, the company could be a big winner. But it already is.

Shares of Hydro One stock are up 16% in the last year alone, soaring upwards year to date by 9%. Meanwhile, it offers a dividend yield at 2.76% as of writing. Since coming on the market in 2015, shares have increased by 86%.

Nutrien

Another company that’s still in early days compared to peers is Nutrien (TSX:NTR). Yet again, it provides essentials that will continue to climb in use as the years go on. Mainly because we continue to grow as a population year after year.

Nutrien is a company producing the crop nutrients needed to help farmers produce strong yields. And with the world’s population now up to eight billion, that need isn’t going to slow down. Yet it’s also one of the best run businesses out there, expanding through a strong ecommerce arm, as well as continuing to make mergers and acquisitions.

Yet Nutrien stock is down from 52-week highs reached with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. NTR is now down 31% in the last year alone, trading at an incredibly valuable 5 times earnings as of writing. What’s more, you can grab a dividend yield at 2.95% while shares are down. Because they won’t be for long.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

Finally, if you want some more growth in the next few decades, you could direct your portfolio toward renewable energy. The world is shifting to this type of power, but few have the exposure and diverse range of assets that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) does.

Brookfield stock has been its own sidearm for the last two decades, but its parent company has been involved in green energy since 1899. The company now has assets, including everything from wind farms to uranium, located in every corner of the globe.

Yet again, after reaching all-time highs with the excitement of Joe Biden’s energy plans, shares have fallen dramatically. Brookfield stock is down 13% in the last year as of writing, though up 18% year to date. So again, it could certainly be a great time to pick up this long-term hold and its 4.41% dividend yield while it lasts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

1 Huge Reason to Avoid Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Algonquin Power and Utilities often look appealing... until their dividends are cut.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks That Pack a Punch in Unsteady Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

3 TSX stocks to tackle volatile markets

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors – 2 Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Until I Die

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks were some of my first purchases, and they'll continue to be in my portfolio for as…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Play the “Rate Pause”

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT are great investments to consider as rates show signs of peaking…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $350/Month in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to earn tax-free passive income? Here's one simple way to earn $350/month with some top Canadian dividend…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6 Percent in April 2023

| Puja Tayal

Have you made your April investments? Here are two Canadian dividend stocks that can give you 6% returns even in…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 3 Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can receive decades of passive income from three well-established, reliable dividend payers.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With a $6,500 Contribution

| Kay Ng

Strive for consistent tax-free returns in your TFSA by earning dividend income from making smart buys in solid dividend stocks.

Read more »