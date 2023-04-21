Home » Investing » Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Canadian Natural Resources Stock?

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Canadian Natural Resources Stock?

Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources are benefitting from higher oil prices. Is one undervalued today?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Suncor (TSX:SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) are giants in the Canadian energy sector. Oil prices have started to recover from a market correction, and investors are wondering which TSX oil producer might be good to buy right now.

Suncor

Suncor trades for close to $41.50 at the time of writing. That’s down from the 2022 high around $53.50 the stock reached last June.

Investors who had the courage to buy Suncor near the 2020 low around $15 are still sitting on some nice gains, but long-term holders of the stock are wondering why Suncor has underperformed its peers through the post-pandemic recovery. Suncor trades for pretty much the same price it did in late January 2020 before the pandemic crash. Other oil sands producers are up as much as 100% from their early 2020 levels.

Suncor cut its dividend by 55% in the early weeks of the pandemic, while other major producers held their payouts steady. The move upset loyal investors who assumed the dividend would be safe. Suncor had maintained the distribution in previous times of turbulence in the oil market. The pandemic, however, posed a new problem in that the price of oil dropped due to a plunge in fuel demand, not due to a surplus of supply. This meant Suncor’s refining and retail operations also took a hit. Normally, the downstream businesses provide a good revenue hedge when oil prices fall.

Looking ahead, Suncor should perform better. A new chief executive officer is at the helm and Suncor has made good progress on plans to monetize non-core assets. The balance sheet is now in good shape and an aggressive share-buyback plan over the past two years has reduced the float.

In addition, the board has increased the dividend to surpass the payout amount that was in place before the 2020 cut. At the time of writing, investors can get a 5% annualized yield.

Canadian Natural Resources

CNRL is Canada’s largest energy company with a current market capitalization near $90 billion. The stock trades for $82 at the time of writing. This is not far off the 12-month high around $88 and about double the price CNQ fetched right before the pandemic.

CNQ has a diversified revenue stream coming from oil and natural gas production. The oil assets are spread out across various types, including oil sands, conventional heavy oil, conventional light oil, and offshore oil production.

CNRL typically owns 100% of its production operations. The strategy carries higher risk, but 100% ownership also gives management the flexibility to shift capital around the various assets to capitalize on the best market opportunities.

CNRL raised the dividend in each of the past 23 years with a compound annual growth rate of better than 20%. In addition, the board began handing out bonus dividends in 2022. Investors received a special payout of $1.50 per share last August. If oil prices continue to trend higher, more bonus payouts could be on the way.

At the time of writing, the base dividend provides a 4.4% yield.

Is one a better pick right now?

Suncor and CNRL pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow if oil holds its current level or moves higher in the coming years.

CNRL is arguably the safer bet and has delivered better returns over the past three years. That being said, Suncor might be undervalued today, and investors get paid well to wait for the turnaround. If you are an oil bull, I would probably split a new investment right now between the two stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy Stock a Buy Before Its Q1 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Cenovus Energy stock has returned 7% in the last 12 months, outperforming its peers.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

How to Avoid TFSA Taxes With Buy-and-Hold Investing

| Andrew Button

You're less likely to be taxed buying and holding stocks like Enbridge in your TFSA than swing trading them.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

This 7 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Monthly dividend stocks are in high demand. Here’s a juicy 7% dividend stock that pays cash every month to buy…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock is one of the Canadian energy stocks to buy now, while they're cheap and offer generous dividend…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Emera or Fortis Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and Emera are solid dividend stocks with reliable cash flows. Is one undervalued today?

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

3 Green Energy Stocks to Buy Before Earth Day

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three green energy stocks have a solid history of growth behind and ahead of them, making them the perfect…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 21

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX index could remain volatile today, as traders readjust their holdings ahead of a heavy week for corporate earnings…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Tourmaline Stock: Down 28% and on Sale Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The volatility continues for Tourmaline stock, but the natural gas market remains strong in the face of global demand.

Read more »