Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

It would take a lot of work to reach $1 million, but create a consistent plan and your TFSA could definitely reach it in 20 years.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

It’s all well and good to tell investors that you could possibly make $1 million in two decades. But is it really possible? Today, we’re going to look at that possibility in fine detail. We’ll choose two solid TSX stocks that have shown they can grow steadily over two decades. Then, we’ll see if we can reach that $1 million mark in 20 years by reinvesting dividends. All while using your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

The two stocks I’d consider

The two TSX stocks I would consider for your TFSA these days must be those that can withstand the pressure. That usually comes in the form of downward pressure, like what we’re experiencing now.

Of course, I’m not going to say it would be easy to find stocks out there that are immune to the pressure of the markets. However, there are still some that will come out of a downturn faster. Which is why today I would consider Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU).

In terms of stability, these are rock solid choices. Both Scotiabank stock and Canadian Utilities stock have a long history of dividend growth and payouts. Further, Canadian banks like Scotiabank have provisions for loan losses. And utility companies will be around no matter what to keep the lights on.

You can see that these two stocks then are excellent choices for investors wanting to keep their income rolling in over the next 20 years. Especially if you want your TFSA to reach $1 million.

How can you tell?

Now in the next section I’m going to get into the nitty gritty details that show every single year what your investment could shape up to be. However, let’s first get into the data behind those numbers.

Investors will need to consider the growth of the last 20 years to predict the next 20. In this case, let’s first look at share price. Scotiabank stock has grown 146% in the last 20 years. That comes to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Canadian Utilities grew 217% in the last 20 years, for a CAGR of 5.9%.

Dividends have climbed as well. Scotiabank increased its dividend at a CAGR of 8.5% in 20 years, while Canadian Utilities stock grew at a CAGR of 6.5%. Using this information, we can then move on to how much you would need to invest in your TFSA to potentially reach $1 million in 20 years.

What to invest

As you can see, growth is fairly similar for both of these stocks. So to keep it simple, I’m going to show you the average amount of growth from the two. That would come to an average share CAGR of 5.3%, and dividend CAGR at 7.5%. Now if you were going to go all in and leave shares, you would need to invest about $100,000. That’s not possible in a TFSA. So instead, I want you to consider far less, adding $6,500 each year.

YearPrincipalAnnual DividendYield On CostAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionNew Balance
1$50,000.00$2,822.875.65%$52,822.87$6,500.00$61,957.87
2$61,957.87$3,573.986.33%$65,531.85$6,500.00$75,297.03
3$75,297.03$4,437.867.04%$79,734.89$6,500.00$90,203.05
4$90,203.05$5,432.017.82%$95,635.06$6,500.00$106,888.76
5$106,888.76$6,576.878.65%$113,465.63$6,500.00$125,598.66
6$125,598.66$7,896.319.57%$133,494.98$6,500.00$146,614.03
7$146,614.03$9,418.2810.58%$156,032.30$6,500.00$170,258.86
8$170,258.86$11,175.5011.70%$181,434.36$6,500.00$196,907.00
9$196,907.00$13,206.3812.95%$210,113.38$6,500.00$226,990.38
10$226,990.38$15,556.1014.34%$242,546.48$6,500.00$261,008.87
11$261,008.87$18,277.7915.89%$279,286.66$6,500.00$299,541.83
12$299,541.83$21,434.1317.64%$320,975.96$6,500.00$343,261.81
13$343,261.81$25,099.1519.61%$368,360.96$6,500.00$392,950.86
14$392,950.86$29,360.4021.83%$422,311.26$6,500.00$449,519.77
15$449,519.77$34,321.6324.34%$483,841.40$6,500.00$514,031.09
16$514,031.09$40,105.9927.19%$554,137.09$6,500.00$587,726.53
17$587,726.53$46,859.9030.43%$634,586.43$6,500.00$672,059.62
18$672,059.62$54,757.7534.12%$726,817.37$6,500.00$768,734.92
19$768,734.92$64,007.6538.33%$832,742.56$6,500.00$879,754.89
20$879,754.89$74,858.3343.15%$954,613.22$6,500.00$1,007,476.31

Now if you started with a $50,000 investment, adding $6,500 each year, you definitely have a shot at $1 million as you can see. But this is only an example. Always discuss your options with a financial advisor, who will do what’s best for your own personal situation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys

| Puja Tayal

Are fears of dividend cuts stopping you from buying high-yield dividend stocks? It’s time to add to these safer, no-brainer…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cheap but high-yield dividend stocks are excellent options for investors with early retirement goals.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $1,000 in April to Make Easy Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

To earn $800 in monthly passive income, invest $1,000/month in stocks with +6% yields. Here’s how you can lock in…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Stocks for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are solid long-term investments, but even one year could turn your $5,000 into a substantial amount.

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

1 Huge Reason to Avoid Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Algonquin Power and Utilities often look appealing... until their dividends are cut.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks That Pack a Punch in Unsteady Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

3 TSX stocks to tackle volatile markets

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors – 2 Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Until I Die

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks were some of my first purchases, and they'll continue to be in my portfolio for as…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Play the “Rate Pause”

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT are great investments to consider as rates show signs of peaking…

Read more »