Home » Investing » How to Make $379.20 in Passive Income Without Eating Into Savings

How to Make $379.20 in Passive Income Without Eating Into Savings

Even if you have nothing to start with, you can create habits and payments that will bring you to passive income each year, even each month!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

It’s difficult to suggest investing if you don’t have much in the way of savings. Today, I’m going to take on the challenge of creating some for you. Don’t suddenly expect a cheque from me in the mail. Instead, we’re going to use the same strategy used with debt payments to create savings. Then you can start investing to create passive income each and every month.

What happens with debt?

If you’re in debt, this will certainly help. And even if you’re not, it could certainly help eventually. Meanwhile, this method I’m going to share is incredibly helpful for those wanting to create savings and put it aside.

The method involves a few steps. But once those steps are complete, you’ll have a plan in place that could last you a lifetime. The first is to look at your budget for the last three months. This will help you decide how your spending habits have changed while inflation and interest rates have been up.

Then you’re going to identify anything you don’t need. I mean that literally. Whether it’s the beer you enjoy after work or eating out for lunch, identify items that could be replaced or nixed all together. Then move on to the next step of creating savings.

Create an emergency fund

Now, this last part is important, because, honestly, no one should be spending like the world will never come to an end. It’s always important to be frugal and only spend what’s necessary. One day, costs will come up. And you’ll want cash set aside for it and a plan in place that doesn’t involve making cuts from your essentials.

The next step is simple: start saving. Once you’ve made cuts from your budget, see what’s left and put the same number aside each and every month. You can do this through automated contributions. And act like it’s a non-negotiable bill payment. Bills are non-negotiable, and you will find the money to make those payments. So, act like this is one of those payments — just only to yourself.

Let’s say you’re able to put aside $500 per month. By the end of the year, that’s $6,000 in savings! You’ll want to keep going until you have about three months of wages set aside. That’s enough for an emergency fund if you get laid off or something. And once that number is achieved, you can move on to creating passive income.

Creating passive income for life

Now that you have cash set aside, you’ll want to meet with a financial advisor to decide how it’s best to invest that money conservatively in case you need it at a moment’s notice. But the cash you bring in after that amount can certainly be used for investments.

One you could consider is First National Financial (TSX:FN). While the dividend stock is down right now, it’s an excellent long-term option for after the downturn. The company operates a mortgage business, which is why it’s not doing well in this high interest rate environment. But when that comes to an end, it will come right back.

Meanwhile, it trades at a valuable 11.68 times earnings, with shares down 7% in the last year, and on par with where shares were in January. You can then bring in a 6.39% dividend yield as of writing, coming to $2.40 per share annually. Here’s what you could end up with after investing $6,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCY
FN$37.98158$2.40$379.20Monthly

That’s $379.20 annually in the first year and $31.60 each month! So, while it may take some time to get there if you’re coming from nothing in terms of savings, it will certainly be worth it in the end.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Kay Ng

Any investor can benefit from having solid dividend stocks like RBC and BEP in their TFSA. Right now, the latter…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $300 in Monthly Passive Income? Consider These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

The Canadian dividend stock First National Financial (TSX:FN) pays dividends monthly.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer 6% yields right now.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming, Canadian dividend stocks with attractive yields are excellent choices for TFSA investors maximizing their contribution room in 2023.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

| Adam Othman

Here are two TSX stocks worth adding to your portfolio to take full advantage of the next bull run in…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $142/Month

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer reliable dividends, making them attractive investments to generate worry-free passive income.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who don't want to sink a lot into the market could still consider these two stable TSX stocks, offering…

Read more »