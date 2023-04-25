Home » Investing » 1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

This tech stock recently hit 52-week highs, yet I would still consider buying the stock before we enter a bull market at the end of 2023.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

I know it doesn’t seem likely right now, but a bull market is on the way. Bull markets happen after we go through an economic downturn and especially after a recession. Usually, a recession lasts about 11 months, on average according to economists. As of writing, this downturn started one year ago in April 2022. And we haven’t even entered a recession. That is why now is the time to build up your watchlist around a top tech stock.

Why a tech stock?

The entire tech stock industry went down right at the beginning of the economic downturn last year. No matter what the company was or how well it was doing, these stocks fell dramatically. That is exactly why you should be looking at them before the bull market starts and creating a solid watchlist.

While the tech stock you sold last year is down now, in a growth environment, investors will get excited once more. We’ve gone through downturns before and been fine on the other side. And as fearful as investors can be, they can just as easily turn excited.

But what tech stock should you pick up for when the bull market begins?

Think long term

If you’re going to buy a tech stock, you need to think longer than just the next year or so. Instead, you’ll want a company that’s proven it can stand the test of time. In this case, it needs to stand the test of economic uncertainty.

That definitely decreases your options, as there are many new tech stocks out there. The problem is that they are unproven in these trying times, or they’ve proven they won’t do so well. Instead, you can find a tech stock that’s been around for decades. And yes, they exist.

Don’t go for the most exciting option! Instead, look to a tech stock that has a proven method of growth and income. For that, I would consider CGI (TSX:GIB.A).

Hitting highs

While other tech stocks sink lower, CGI stock recently hit its 52-week highs! Quarter after quarter, the company continues to beat out earnings estimates and continues to produce strong annual reports as well.

Most recently, it reported a first-quarter profit, up 10% from the previous year, with revenue up 11.6% at $3.45 billion. Yet it still has a backlog of $25.01 billion in projects. And there is more on the way.

The company made several announcements after the first-quarter results, including a 10-year extension with the United States State Department, a new five-year deal with a French food service company, and a software partner with Microsoft Cloud.

Bottom line

CGI stock continues to have a solid method of finding strong software that can be bettered and used by the tech stock for these strong partnerships. Yet it still trades at a fair 21.49 times earnings. I would certainly consider buying it, even at these highs. It’s a tech stock that’s already climbed 30% in the last year but is up 392% in the last decade. And there will continue to be more room to run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build a $1 million TFSA portfolio? Here are two stocks that can boost your portfolio and…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

ChatGPT Takes the Tech World by Storm: 4 Stocks Poised to Benefit (Besides Microsoft)

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

If the AI wars start, semiconductor companies that make AI work like Nvidia should profit more than Microsoft or other…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the market on the cusp of a rebound, you don’t want to be on the sidelines. Here are two…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With a potential bull market around the corner, now is the time to load up on top TSX stocks.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

I’m Adding to This Stock I Bought in 2022

| Puja Tayal

A growth stock you bought in 2022 could be a buy even in 2023, as macroeconomic conditions have postponed the…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

3 U.S. Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Aditya Raghunath

Every Canadian investor should diversify their equity portfolios and consider buying U.S. stocks, such as Apple and Amazon, in 2023.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Through thick and thin, these are two TSX stocks you can count on.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

| Puja Tayal

Are you prepared to buy growth stocks at heavy discounts? Here are two stocks to buy in a recession and…

Read more »