The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

These three stocks are some of the smartest out there for long-term holders, especially if you only have $20 to put into them.

It would certainly be nice if you were one of those investors who had $20,000 set and ready to go towards some random stock. An investment that you thought would be fun to see what happens. But we’re not all millionaires, and even if we were, smart stocks are always a better investment than fun ones.

So perhaps you’re leaning less towards $20,000 to invest, and more towards $20. That’s totally acceptable. In fact, put aside $20 bi-weekly for a decade, and that’s $5,200 invested! Certainly less than zero, and this doesn’t factor in returns.

But, what should you buy? These are the smartest stocks I’d consider on the TSX today.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) continues to be a strong long-term buy, thanks to its operations in the healthcare sector. There are few ways to enter the healthcare sector and see long-term income roll in. WELL is not a drug company, but a healthcare play that offers stable income.

This is what WELL Health stock offers, thanks to its status as a provider of virtual healthcare, as well as digital filing services. The company continues to report record after record in earnings, and yet shares plummeted. The reason? Simply from being a tech stock, as well as a pandemic stock. So after major growth, shares dropped.

Now, those shares have gone through a volatile period and are on the other side. WELL Health stock is up 13% in the last year, and 88% year to date, trading at 1.8 times book value. So it remains a solid long-term hold among other smart stocks to consider on the TSX today. Shares trade at about $5.40 as of writing.

Fiera stock

Another of the smart stocks to consider is Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ). Again, financial institutions don’t usually do well, and Fiera stock is no exception. The biggest factor, however, is its management team, which continues to choose top growth and value companies that lead to solid earnings growth.

This growth has continued through several recessions, with Fiera stock remaining on top. With a potential recession coming in, shares have dropped lower and lower, down 25% in the last year. However, this stock’s proven that it can come back from even the Great Recession and rebound.

So with long-term contracts with its institutional, private wealth and even charitable clients, the company continues to have many ways of bringing in revenue. Shares trade at 2.3 times book value as of writing, with a whopping 11.23% dividend yield. Fiera stock currently trades at $7.70 as of writing.

Rogers Sugar

Finally, Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) is another of the smart stocks investors may want to consider right now. It’s involved in the refining of many types of sugar, as well as the packaging and marketing in Canada, and elsewhere in the world.

Because of its stability as the largest sugar refinery in the country, the company continues to produce stable income. It has continued to beat out earnings estimates, and is a stable investment because, frankly, we’ll always need sugar.

Shares may be down 2% in the last year, but won’t remain down long. They’ve already climbed up 10% year to date as of writing, and still trade at 2.2 times book value. Plus, you can grab a 5.84% dividend yield as well. Rogers Sugar stock currently trades at $6.20 as of writing.