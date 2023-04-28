Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks Due to Double in 2023

2 Growth Stocks Due to Double in 2023

Canadian growth stocks had their time in the sun before dropping off, but these two could be due to double in 2023.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

There has been a major drop in the market over the last year that has led to some former growth stocks dropping into oblivion. Yet these growth stocks have now fallen to lows that could easily double, even in 2023!

Today, I’m going to cover two growth stocks that stand the best chance at doubling this year and growing beyond.

WELL Health stock

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) grew to all-time highs during the pandemic, as the virtual healthcare provider became identified as an essential tool during restrictions. However, when those restrictions lessened, WELL Health stock started to drop.

After hitting lows of about $2.60 per share, WELL Health stock started to climb once more. Despite the fall, it really hadn’t done anything wrong! The company continued to put out strong quarterly reports, which even included record-setting numbers.

Yet it was the most recent report that really led to growth for the company. WELL Health stock hit record revenue for the year at $569.1 million, up 88% year over year. It also achieved record annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), up 73% from 2021. It went on to stated that guidance for 2023 should hit between $665 and $685 million, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 10% from 2022 levels.

All this was great news, leading to shares climbing, now up 13% in the last year, and 91% year to date. So, you’ll notice, shares have already almost doubled. That being said, it has even more room to run given it trades at just $5.44 as of writing. So, investors would do well to consider a stake in this growth stock.

Lightspeed stock

Another company that climbed only to fall is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). E-commerce growth stocks like this one soared during the pandemic with an increase in at-home shopping. Lightspeed stock continued to expand its e-commerce options around the world. Even during the end of pandemic restrictions, it saw growth.

This came from its point-of-sale (POS) service coupled with $2 billion in acquisitions coming online. It continues to beat out earnings estimates quarter after quarter, and yet shares continue to trade down 37% in the last year and down 89% since hitting all-time highs.

We’re still waiting on full-year results, which are due out May 18. However, there could be a lot of growth by that time when Lightspeed stock states their outlook. As of now, the most recent third-quarters results were still strong, with revenue up 24% year over year, and gross payments volume up 75%. Furthermore, even though it operates at a loss in adjusted EBITDA from those acquisitions, it’s “significantly ahead of previously established outlook.”

What investors should expect is possibly good news of reaching profitability in early 2024, if not sooner. This could certainly allow for its current $17.50 share price to double in that time. For now, it trades at a valuable 0.77 times book value, offering a great chance to jump on Lightspeed stock — especially with earnings coming so soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Lightspeed Commerce and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX investors should diversify their equity portfolios by investing in a combination of blue-chip, dividend, value, and growth stocks.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock is a Great Buy-and-Hold Investment

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI stock has hit an all-time high again, as record backlog, and double-digit revenue growth highlight the strength of this…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: My Top Tech Stock to Buy During a Recession

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a great tech stock to buy and hold for the long haul, even with recession headwinds…

Read more »

gaming, tech
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Artificial Intelligence Stock I’d Actually Consider Buying

| Andrew Button

Kinaxis is one Canadian AI stock I'd pick up in 2023.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch During Earnings Season

| Andrew Button

Canadian tech stocks like Open Text Corp (TSX:OTEX) will be ones to watch during earnings season.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy If You’re Striving for $1 Million

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to earn $1 million from investments, invest a portion of your portfolio in high-growth stocks with…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Software stocks with stable growth trajectories aren't unicorns. These two are your best options.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify Stock Hit $1 Trillion?

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover if Shopify stock can reach the $1 trillion milestone, as we analyze its growth potential, market trends, and future…

Read more »