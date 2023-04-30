Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $10,000/Year?

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $10,000/Year?

Every Canadian can benefit from earning passive income from dividend stocks. Here’s how you can make $10,000 of passive income this year.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

It may come as a surprise to some Canadians, but the sooner you start investing, the less you would need to make more than $10,000 a year in passive income. This is because, technically, $1 today is worth more than $1 tomorrow because of the general trend of inflation. So, the idea is to put your money to work for you by investing your excess capital as soon as possible.

That said, timing the market a bit and being selective about your investments will hopefully lead you to make above-average returns or passive income. After all, by timing the market and aiming to buy undervalued stocks that pay solid dividends, you would be able to make more passive income on your invested capital.

Compound interest would then aid you in building generational wealth in time.

How much do you need to invest to make $10,000/year?

The short answer is it depends. It depends on how much you’re investing today and what dividend yield you’re getting. If you aren’t able to earn $10,000 in passive income today, the dividend-growth rate you get and how much you’re able to continue to save and invest over time also comes into the equation. Here’s an example to improve clarity.

I don’t recommend putting all your eggs in one basket, but for illustration purposes, let’s say you put all your money in BCE (TSX:BCE) for a dividend yield of 6%. Many analysts believe the big Canadian telecom’s dividend is safe.

BCE stock also has a solid dividend payment history to prove management’s support of its dividend. For reference, its 20-year dividend-growth rate is 5.8%, which roughly aligns with its last dividend hike of 5.2%.

To earn $10,000 passive income from the dividend stock today, you would need to invest approximately $166,667. However, if you had invested in the blue-chip stock in 2006, you would only needed have invested about $71,942 then to earn $10,000 of passive income from BCE stock today, because you would be sitting on a yield on cost of about 13.9% after its many years of dividend growth.

If you’re only able to invest, say, $1,000 today and $200 every week (for $10,400 of investments a year) on a 6% initial dividend yield and 5% healthy dividend-growth rate thereafter, it would take just under 10 years for you to earn $10,000 of passive income annually, assuming a portfolio dividend yield of 6% at the end of the period and the income you earn along the way is also reinvested for a 6% initial dividend yield and sustainable 5% dividend-growth rate.

Investor takeaway

It requires planning and discipline to get a passive-income stream or even river going. Start saving and investing regularly as soon as possible to target an initial passive income of $10,000 from a diversified basket of solid dividend stocks. If you choose dividend stocks that increase their dividends over time, it’s only a matter of time before the passive income grows to $20,000, $30,000, etc…

Investors are lucky today. Currently, selective dividend-growth stocks, such as Enbridge and CIBC, which pay out safe dividends, offer dividend yields of about 6%. You should also consider populating your portfolio with stocks that have lower dividend yields but likely higher dividend-growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 6%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest Your Way to $500 Cash Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to invest your way to $500 in monthly income? It is possible to do, and isn't as hard as…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your TFSA? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock you can buy now and hold forever.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Sitting on Cash? Invest $10,000 for a Chance at $15,800 in 10 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People with idle cash can put the money to work and allow it to compound over time by investing in…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

3 Surefire Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys in 2023

| Kay Ng

This group of dividend stocks provides a good mix of dividend income, value, and stability in an uncertain economy.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Reliable Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer great yields for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

My, Oh, My! 3 High-Dividend Buys

| Andrew Button

High-yield dividend stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) can add some much-needed income to your portfolio.

Read more »