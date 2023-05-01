Home » Investing » 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in May 2023

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in May 2023

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on the following three undervalued TSX stocks.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

Last month was good for the Canadian equity markets, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 2.7%. Easing inflationary pressure and a cooling job market appear to have increased investors’ confidence, driving the equity market higher. Despite the rise in broader equity markets, the valuation of the following three companies looks attractive. Given their high-growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these companies could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

WELL Health Technologies

Supported by its solid quarterly earnings, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) has delivered impressive returns of around 95% this year, comfortably outperforming the broader equity markets. Despite the recent rally, the company trades at an attractive valuation, with its price-to-book and NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiples at 1.8 and 19.2, respectively.

Meanwhile, the telehealthcare market could continue to grow in the coming years amid the development of innovative products and increasing penetration of internet services. Also, the accessibility and convenience of telehealthcare services could boost their adoption. Amid the favourable environment, WELL Health is strengthening its footprint in Canada and the United States through strategic acquisitions. Further, it recently acquired a substantial stake in a German-based company that offers medical practice management software, which could act as a launch pad for the company to expand its footprint across Europe.

So, considering its solid performances, healthy growth prospects, and attractive valuation, I expect WELL Health to deliver higher returns over the next three years.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another cheap stock to have in your portfolio, with its NTM price-to-earnings multiple at 13.4. The company’s management has stated that it would incur expenses of around $480 million to clean up the massive spillage at its Keystone Pipeline in December. The announcement appears to have weighed on the company’s stock price, which is down by 24.4% from its 52-week high.

However, the energy infrastructure developer operates a highly-regulated midstream energy business, thus making it immune to economic fluctuations. Supported by these stable financials, TRP stock has increased its dividends at a healthy CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 7% over the previous 23 years. Its quarterly dividend stands at a healthy 6.6%.

Meanwhile, TC Energy is advancing with its $34 billion secured growth projects, with the management expecting to develop around $6 billion worth of projects this year. These investments could grow the company’s financials, thus helping it maintain its dividend growth. So, I believe TC Energy would be an ideal buy.

Suncor Energy

My final pick would be Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), which is down over 20% from its June highs. The correction offers an excellent entry point for long-term investors, given the favourable environment and its growth initiatives.

Following the announcement of new production cuts by OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and the expectation of rising demand, analysts project oil prices to remain elevated in the near-to-medium term. On the acquisition front, the company recently announced that it intends to acquire TotalEnergies’ Canadian operations for $5.5 billion. The acquisition could boost its bitumen production by 135,000 barrels per day while increasing its reserve by 2.1 billion barrels.

The acquisition could be accretive to Suncor Energy’s fund flows. So, the company’s management intends to raise its dividends by 10% after closing the deal. Considering its growth prospects and an NTM price-to-earnings multiple of 6.8, Suncor Energy could be an excellent buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Corporate results and the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision could keep TSX stocks volatile this week.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock Undervalued?

| Andrew Walker

Investors with a contrarian strategy are wondering if Suncor is good to buy for a portfolio focused on dividends and…

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Despite being hit by lower oil and gas prices, Cenovus reported strong Q1 cash flows and increased its dividend by…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Is Whitecap Resources Stock a Buy After Its Promising Q1 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Whitecap Resources reported stellar Q1 results and could send the stock higher.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

What to Watch When CNQ Reports its Q1 Earnings Next Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

CNQ stock has returned 8% in the last 12 months and 370% in the last three years.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Value Stocks Everyone Else Is Ignoring (But You Shouldn’t)

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three super-discounted stocks that offer handsome growth potential.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

Is AltaGas Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While AltaGas continues to post strong earnings results, its problematic debt-load has been decreasing, and its dividend has been increasing.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy If You’re Striving for $1 Million

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to earn $1 million from investments, invest a portion of your portfolio in high-growth stocks with…

Read more »