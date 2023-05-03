Home » Investing » The Best “Big Six” Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in May 2023

The Best “Big Six” Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in May 2023

This Big Six bank cannot be ignored a moment longer, with far too much growth potentially on the way in the future and a huge deal right now.

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

The Big Six banks are strong investments for Motley Fool investors to consider on the TSX today. Each holds provisions for loan losses for just this occasion when the market falls. Plus, all have shown to come firing back at all cylinders, even after direst downturns.

However, which offers the best deal on the TSX today? In my opinion, if you’re looking for a steal among these safe stocks, I would consider Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

Why this bank?

There are a number of reasons to consider Scotiabank, but let’s go with one of the most obvious. While Scotiabank certainly has a number of divisions it focuses on, it’s the emerging markets sector that investors have remained interested in over the years.

Scotiabank stock is now one of the Big Six bank stocks that doesn’t have this huge focus on the United States. Instead, it’s shifted that focus to Latin America. And that’s why investors like this company for growth.

In fact, recent shifts doubled down on this focus in Latin American. Scotiabank stock brought in a new chief executive officer (CEO) with a main focus on Latin America after a few years of seeing poor returns on the market. Specifically, the new CEO wishes to make a larger effort in Mexico. This could then lead to more growth in Peru, Colombia, and Chile.

Another area of focus is here at home, specifically, however, within the immigrant market. Canada continues to receive record numbers of immigrants year after year (besides the pandemic, of course), yet it puts more pressure on the housing sector. Canada needs immigrants to compensate for its slow population growth and fill up the labour market. So, Scotiabank will make a focus on the immigrant market in the near future as well.

Analysts want change

This news all came after earnings came out, with Canadian banks as a whole not doing so well back in March. However, as the United States continues to flounder in this poor economic environment, with some banks going under, analysts are at least happy there is less exposure for a bank like Scotiabank stock.

In the end, there simply isn’t the competition there is in the United States. Scotiabank stock will continue to hold a major place in the Canadian banking industry — even if it continues to drop in share price.

Shares of Scotiabank stock are down 20% in the last year, which is on par with where it was at the start of 2023. It trades at 9.38 times earnings as of writing, offering a dividend yield at 6.11% as of writing.

So, yes, there is still more work to be done by Scotiabank stock. However, it remains in a far better position than its peers at the moment, and with a lot of growth potentially on the way. Therefore, if you’re looking to invest in the Big Six banks on the TSX today in hopes of strong returns, I would certainly consider Scotiabank. It’s simply too cheap to ignore any longer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

