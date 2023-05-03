Home » Investing » Top TSX Growth Stocks That Could Outperform Their Peers

Top TSX Growth Stocks That Could Outperform Their Peers

2 TSX growth stocks to consider before the bull market arrives.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

Growth stocks have seen an uptick this year, mainly due to the signs of easing inflation and slowing rate hikes. TSX tech names have rallied 24% this year, beating the TSX Composite Index by a large margin. However, they have largely been out of favour since late-2021 and have seen terrible drawdowns. This is quite evident for growth stocks amid the rising rate environment. That’s because higher rates lower the present value of future cash flows, making them less valuable.

TSX tech stocks: Consistent profitability

But some growth stocks consistently outperform broader markets, irrespective of the macroeconomic environment. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one such example. Thanks to its unique business model and consistent profitability, Constellation has notably outperformed its peers. In the last 12 months, CSU stock has returned 30%, more than double that of TSX tech stocks. In the last decade, it returned 2,000%, far outperforming the index.

Constellation Software is not a run-of-the-mill information technology company. It acquires small vertical market software companies with leadership positions in their respective domains. Constellation acts as an umbrella company and expands its portfolio, catering to a wide array of private and public sector customers. Its free cash flows derived from the existing portfolio of companies are used to finance further acquisitions.

A constantly expanding addressable market and above-average earnings growth have created massive shareholder value in the last decade. Constellation’s earnings have grown 20% compounded annually in the same period. Its operating margins have been quite stable at around 20%, regardless of broader market woes, indicating high earnings quality. The management has displayed an efficient use of capital, highlighted by its average return on capital of 30% for the last 10 years.

Constellation’s strong balance sheet and the management’s knack for inorganic growth will likely create value in the long term. Many high-growth tech companies halved in value amid the tech rout since last year. However, CSU has been resilient and kept outperforming. Its premium valuation throughout the recent bear cycle speaks for its business strength and differentiated market position.

The Canadian energy sector seems in great shape

Another name that seems like a worthy growth bet is Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU), Canada’s biggest natural gas producer. While it has been on a notable downtrend since mid-2022, it offers handsome growth prospects for long-term investors.

Thanks to higher gas prices since the pandemic, Tourmaline Oil has seen its free cash flows grow by a 720% CAGR in the last two years. It produces natural gas from the highly prolific Montney and Alberta Deep Basin reserves and sells it in the premium-priced markets in California. Although gas prices are lower currently, they will likely increase later this year due to higher demand.

Tourmaline saw immense improvement in its balance sheet as it repaid billions in debt in the last two years. Now that the debt has been largely paid, the company might prefer to distribute higher cash to shareholder returns in 2023. It paid $7.9 per share in dividends last year. This year as well, Tourmaline seems well placed to delight investors with its handsome dividends.

TOU stock has returned -6% in the last 12 months and 780% in the last three years. It is currently trading at a premium valuation compared to peers, indicating higher growth expectations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Will Suncor Energy Stock Surge Higher, Driven by its Q1 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Suncor Energy stock has been the laggard due to its operational issues.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 3

| Jitendra Parashar

The Fed’s interest rate decision, other important economic releases, and corporate results could increase the volatility in TSX stocks today.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Canadian Utilities: Powering Your Portfolio With Steady Dividends

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy Canadian Utilities stock now?

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

Up 10% Last Month, Can CNQ Stock Keep Cruising?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable environment and attractive valuation, I expect the uptrend in CNQ’s stock price to continue.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Canadian Energy Stock for $180 Per Month in Passive Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Freehold Royalties is a Canadian energy stock you can rely on to generate consistent passive income in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 2

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will continue to closely monitor more corporate earnings reports today.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Energy Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in May 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on the following three undervalued TSX stocks.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Corporate results and the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision could keep TSX stocks volatile this week.

Read more »